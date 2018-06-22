Viral photo of girl crying at the border does not tell whole story, patrol agent says

The heart-wrenching photo of a Honduran girl crying as she and her mother are detained in Texas, now on the cover of Time magazine, does not adequately reflect what happened at the border that night, according to a Border Patrol agent present while the scene unfolded.

The weeping child has become the face of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, which allowed for children to be separated from their parents if they cross into the country illegally. But Border Patrol agent Carlos Ruiz told CBS News the mother and daughter were never actually separated.

Ruiz was patrolling the border around 10 p.m. when he first encountered Sandra Sanchez and her daughter — they’d allegedly just crossed the Rio Grande into to Texas illegally.

“We asked her to set the kid down in front of her — not away from her, she was right in front of her — so we could properly search the mother,” he recalled. “The kid immediately started crying as she set her down.”

Ruiz said he personally went up to the mother and child to make sure they were all right. Sanchez blamed her daughter’s outburst on the heat and hunger, the agent noted.

Getty photographer John Moore was only standing a few feet away when the exchange occurred. He told CBS News that he knew the photo was going to be important, though he had no idea to what extent.

But Ruiz says the image is misleading because as soon as they finished their routine search, Sanchez and her daughter moved on — together.

“They are using it to symbolize a policy and that was not the case in this picture,” he explained. “As soon as the search was finished, she immediately picked the girl up, and she immediately stopped crying.”

Still Moore said he was happy with the photo, also noting that all the Border Patrol agents he encountered acted very professionally.

“Often times immigration is talked about in terms of statistics and when you put a human face and humanize an issue you make people feel,” Moore said. “And when you make people feel. You have compassion.”

Border Patrol detained Sanchez and her daughter for 72 hours before transferring custody to the Department of Health and Human Services, CBS News reported. It’s not clear where they were as of Friday morning.