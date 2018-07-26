Bishop who spoke at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal wedding to undergo surgery for cancer

The bishop who drew wild applause at the Royal Wedding in May announced Wednesday that he’s set to undergo surgery stemming from his prostate cancer.

Michael Bruce Curry, presiding bishop and primate of the The Episcopal Church and former leader of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina, revealed that he had been diagnosed after an annual physical several months ago. He’ll have surgery next week to remove his prostate gland.

“I am happy to say that the prognosis looks very good and quite positive. I have spoken with several others who have gone through this, and who have offered both encouragement and helpful advice. I will be in the hospital for at least a day, then at home to recuperate,” Curry said in a statement Wednesday.

“I am very blessed with a wonderful family, a first-rate medical team, a great staff, dear colleagues and friends, a calling to which I have given my life, and above all a good, great and loving God in whose hands we always remain. So, do say a prayer. And know that I look forward to being back at my post in September.”

Curry’s wide-ranging address during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s nuptials focused on the American actress’ heritage, quoting Martin Luther King, Jr. among others.

“Dr. King was right: we must discover love — the redemptive power of love,” he said near the end of his 14-minute speech. “And when we do that, we will make of this old world, a new world.”