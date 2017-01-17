Welcome rally planned for Bidens in Wilmington

A rally is planned this week to welcome Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, back to Delaware after eight years in Washington.

The "welcome home" rally is scheduled for Friday afternoon at the Chase Center in Wilmington. The Bidens are expected to attend Friday's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and then return to Wilmington by train.

Gov. John Carney, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and members of the state's congressional delegation are scheduled to deliver remarks.

The event is open to the public.

