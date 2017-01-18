Obama defends decision to reduce Chelsea Manning's sentence

Saying that she had "served a tough prison sentence," President Obama on Wednesday defended his decision to reduce the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who had been sentenced to 35 years in prison for giving thousands of pages of classified information to WikiLeaks in 2010.

"The sentence she received was very disproportionate relative to what other leakers had received," the president said, at what is expected to be the final news conference of his tenure.

The fact that Manning will have spent almost seven years in custody by the time she is released this spring should continue to send a "strong message" of deterrence to other people tempted to release classified data, Obama said.

"I feel very comfortable that justice has been served and that a message has still been sent," he said.

Manning, a transgender woman formerly known as Pfc. Bradley Manning, was sentenced in August 2013 after a military court convicted her. She had been arrested in 2010.

Obama commuted her sentence on Tuesday, one of 209 commutations he issued that day and 1,385 he has issued during his tenure, more than the last 12 presidents combined, according to the White House.

The length of Manning's sentence, plus her highly publicized gender-identity change and suicide attempts in the all-male prison wing at Ft. Leavenworth, Kan., drew considerable sympathy to her case.

Under the terms of the commutation, she is scheduled to be released on May 17; similar delays were included in all the commutation orders.

Defense Secretary Ashton Carter did not support the commutation of Manning's sentence, according to U.S. officials who wouldn't comment on the matter publicly.

Republican members of Congress had sharply criticized Obama's decision, saying it would provide an incentive to others to disclose classified information.