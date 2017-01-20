Donald Trump inauguration: 45th U.S. president to be sworn in

President-elect Donald Trump, the New York businessman and reality TV star who defied political convention to win last year's divisive election, will take the oath of office on the steps of the U.S. Capitol today and become the nation's 45th president.

Trump -- who attended services this morning at St. John's Episcopal Church within sight of the White House -- is set to receive the oath from Chief Justice John Roberts shortly before noon and then deliver an inaugural address aides said he has been crafting for weeks.

Supporters and some protesters were already streaming onto the National Mall, enduring a light rain and long lines to clear the heightened security measures put in place for the event. Trump and his family arrived in Washington on Thursday.

"It's a movement like we've never seen anywhere in the world," Trump said Thursday at a concert at the Lincoln Memorial. To his supporters who were him from the start, he promised: "You're not forgotten anymore. You're not forgotten anymore."

Thousands of Marylanders are planning to trek to the nation's capital for the spectacle, despite coming from a heavily Democratic state that voted overwhelmingly for Hillary Clinton. Washington is also preparing for a Women's March on Saturday that will draw many opposed to Trump's presidency.

After the festivities at the Capitol, President Barack Obama and his family will depart via helicopter -- a symbol of the peaceful transfer of power. Trump is set to immediately overturn several of Obama's policies via executive order, including some actions that are expected to take place later today.

Attendees waited hours to get through security entrances Friday morning.

Near one security checkpoint, Trump supporters and protestors packed the streets. A helicopter flew over the crowd.

Protestors shouted, "We reject the president-elect!"

"Go Trump!" countered supporters.

Protestors held signs including "Illegitimate President," "This is not normal," and "Not My Prez!"