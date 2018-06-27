Maryland civil rights advocates denounce Supreme Court decision to uphold Trump's travel ban

Civil rights advocates in Maryland called the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Donald Trump’s travel ban, which prohibits travel from seven countries — most of them majority-Muslim — “shameful” and “Islamophobic” at a news conference Wednesday morning.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations — along with allies from other civil rights organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP, and the United Maryland Muslim Council — decried the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision, announced Tuesday, that Trump’s ban is constitutional and within his presidential powers.

“It is deeply disappointing that the highest level of our judiciary has decided to allow this administration to target Muslims, empowering this president and future administrations to discriminate on the basis of religion,” said Zainab Chaundry, CAIR director of Maryland outreach. “Yesterday’s decision undermines Muslim communities and opens the door to state-sanctioned discrimination towards minority groups.”

The decision represents a victory for Trump, who has attempted to enact similar immigration restrictions since he took office. This ban, issued in September, is the third and most recent iteration of policy designed to restrict travel and immigration from largely Muslim nations, a promise he had made on the campaign trail. It has been dubbed a “Muslim ban” because the policy targets five majority-Muslim countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen — as well as North Korea and Venezuela.

“This shameful decision enforces the Trump administration’s increasingly aggressive Islamophobic, anti-immigrant agenda,” Chaudry said.

A sixth largely Muslim country, Chad, was removed from the list of barred countries in April. But by then it had already affected Aban Jones,16, a Chadian national and an American citizen, and his family.

“There were concerns that if you go, you may not be able to return,” Jones said about a recent trip to Chad his family decided to cancel because of the travel ban. Jones also said his grandmother, a Chadian national and citizen, missed his high school graduation from Al-Huda School, a private Islamic school in College Park.

“When you graduate and you achieve something, you would like for your family to be there to celebrate your success because they are the ones that stood by you,” he said.

Some immigration advocates have called the travel ban an attack on families.

“This is just another example of family separation,” said Nick Katz, a spokesperson for CASA, the region’s largest immigrant rights organization. “Most of our members are from the Latino community but we stand here together in denouncing this decision by the Supreme Court as another step by the administration, in affirming the administration’s policy of racist attacks against all immigrant communities.”

The Supreme Court decision follows Trump’s June 20 executive order aimed at stopping family separations at the border that has already separated about 2,300 immigrant children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

