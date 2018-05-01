How do you pronounce Rod Rosenstein's last name?

Since the appointment of Rod Rosenstein as deputy attorney general, reporters have wanted to know one thing.*

Do you pronounce it RosenSTINE or RosenSTEEN?

Apparently you can pronounce it however you want, the former U.S. attorney for Maryland said at a Newseum event Tuesday.

"So, there's no right answer to that question," Rosenstein told the crowd, gathered for a Law Day commemoration. "My family, my father, pronounces it 'stine.' That's how I pronounce it. But I actually have relatives who pronounce it 'steen,' so I'll answer to either one."

Matt Zapotosky of The Washington Post tweeted the news.

A Politico reporter joked that he wanted to get the DOJ involved.

Kayla Epstein of The Washington Post related to the quandary.

The Sun’s own Jean Marbella brought the shade, Bawlmer-style.

*Oh yeah, and how’s that Russia investigation going?

