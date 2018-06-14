Sarah Huckabee Sanders disputes report that she is planning White House departure

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders panned a report Wednesday that she told pals about her plans to leave her job within six months.

Sanders and her deputy, Raj Shah, were reportedly mulling their departures from a White House reeling from high turnover, according to a CBS News report.

“Does @CBSNews know something I don’t know about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my ‘plans to leave WH’ without even talking to me,” Sanders tweeted.

“I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS,” she added.

The network said Sanders and Shah failed to respond to repeated requests for comment and later refused to speak on the record when reached.

More staffers are expected to leave the White House in the coming months, CBS News reported, citing a source close to the Trump administration.

“There will be even more people leaving the White House sooner rather than later, laid off or just leaving out of exhaustion,” the source said. “And it is going to be harder to find good people to replace them.”

Sanders took over for Sean Spicer as the White House press secretary in July 2017.