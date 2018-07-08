Relatives of a father and four daughters killed in Delaware car crash want driver who caused it to be prosecuted

Relatives of a father and his four daughters killed in a car crash said they hope the man responsible for the fatal smash on a Delaware highway pays for his actions.

“They didn’t get to grow up and experience life as an adult. This guy took it all away,” said the girls’ uncle, Danny Trinidad, 59, from the family’s Teaneck, N.J., home. “This is multiple manslaughter.

“It’s still not sinking in,” he said. “This house is going to be empty now.”

On Sunday, police identified the truck driver who slammed into the minivan in Delaware as Alvin Hubbard. The 44-year-old from East New Market, Md., was driving a Ford F-350 south on Route 1 in Townsend, Del., at 3:45 p.m. on Friday when he lurched over the median, struck a Mercury Sable and skid into the path of a Toyota Sienna minivan, Delaware State Police said Sunday.

The crash decimated the minivan, killing Teaneck resident Audie Trinidad, 61, and his four daughters, Kaitlyn, 20; Danna, 17, and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison.

Mother Mary Rose Trinidad, 53, survived and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Mother Mary Rose Trinidad, 53, survived and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No charges had been filed as of Sunday as state police continued their investigation.

Response teams at crash site Friday.

Cops identified the driver of the Mercury Sable as Brian Kern of Bethlehem, Pa. Kern was treated at a hospital and released.

Friends of the Trinidad family set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs and Mary Rose’s medical bills. The page has already reached more $90,000 in donations.

Audie Trinidad worked at a Bronx post office and his wife, Mary Rose, is a nurse at Beth Israel hospital in Manhattan, according to family.

In New Jersey, grieving family members were still struggling to understand what happened.

The last selfie of the Trinidad family before the tragedy.

Audie had texted his brother Danny a photo of the family smiling in front of a table filled with Maryland crabs.

“He said, ‘We are on our way home.’ Now they are all gone,” Danny Trinidad said Sunday. “The only sole survivor is my sister-in-law. She has multiple fractures, broken arm, legs (and) ribs.”

She’s been told her daughters and husband died in the crash but remains heavily sedated, he added.

“She nodded her head and goes on and off sleeping,” he said. “She knows. The thing that she doesn’t know is that my brother and two of the girls are unrecognizable (at the morgue). I don’t think she wishes she was alive. She lost her four kids and her husband. What’s the point of living?

“When I called the police, they said, ‘Your brother is beyond recognition,’ ” he said, holding back tears. “There’s only two that you will probably be able to identify.

“I have to go identify the bodies,” he said. “I’m preparing myself mentally.”