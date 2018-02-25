These are the companies that have cut ties with the NRA

U.S. companies are rethinking their relationships with the National Rifle Assn., taking a closer look at investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry after the latest school massacre.

Members of the NRA have access to special offers, ranging from life insurance to wine clubs, from partner companies that can be accessed through the group’s website.

Petitions targeting those companies are circulating online, and #BoycottNRA has trended on Twitter.

A growing number of the companies listed on the NRA’s website are cutting ties to the group as it aggressively resists calls for stricter gun control in the wake of the mass shooting last week at a Florida high school that left 17 dead.

Here’s a list:

First National Bank of Omaha

The bank announced Thursday that it will not renew a contract with the NRA to issue a branded Visa card.

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

The car rental company, which also owns Alamo and National, announced Thursday that it plans to cut off discounts for NRA members starting March 26.

Allied and North American van lines

The moving services providers, which share the parent company Sirva Inc., both announced Friday that they have terminated discounts for NRA members.

Avis and Budget car rental

The car rental companies, which are both operated by Avis Budget Group, told multiple social media users on Friday and Saturday that they will end discounts for NRA members as of March 26.

Hertz Corp.

The car rental company announced Friday that it has ended its discount program for NRA members.

TrueCar

The automotive price comparison website tweeted Friday that it will end its buying service agreement with the NRA effective Feb. 28.

Chubb Ltd.

The insurer announced Friday that it is ending participation in the NRA's gun-owner insurance program, though a spokesman said the company provided notice of the change three months ago.

The program that provided coverage for people involved in gun-related incidents or accidents had been under scrutiny by regulators over marketing issues.

MetLife Inc.

The insurer announced Friday that it has decided to terminate discounts that had been offered to NRA members via the NRA website.

Symantec Corp.

The software company that makes Norton Antivirus technology announced Friday that it has ended its discount program with the NRA.

Simplisafe

The home security company on Friday told the left-leaning news website ThinkProgress that it will no longer offer NRA members two months of free monitoring with the purchase of a new security system.

Best Western

On Saturday, the hotel chain told multiple social media users that it is no longer affiliated with the NRA and said that decision had been made in 2014.

Wyndham Hotels

In tweets sent Friday and Saturday, the hotel chain told social media users it is no longer affiliated with the NRA without specifying when that decision was made.

Delta Airlines

The airline announced Saturday that it will no longer offer discounted fares to NRA members to attend annual meetings and asked the NRA to remove any reference to the company from its website.

United Airlines

On the heels of Delta’s announcement, United also announced Saturday that it will no longer offer discounted fares to NRA members and asked that reference to the company be removed from the NRA’s website.

Paramount Rx

The pharmacy benefits management company announced Saturday that it is working to discontinue a prescription discount program for NRA members, though it did not provide a timetable.

Starkey Hearing

The hearing aid company announced Saturday that it will not renew a discount program for NRA members, though it did not say when the program will be discontinued.

