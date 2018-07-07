Fire crews make significant progress in Goleta as some residents return to find charred ruins

Firefighters on Saturday continued to battle a destructive fire that snaked through a hillside area of Goleta in Santa Barbara County, one of several blazes that destroyed homes amid a record-setting heat wave in Southern California.

Fire personnel spent the night and morning in pitched battle against the Holiday fire, which exploded Friday night amid 100-degree temperatures and dangerous sundowner winds that made the blaze impossible to control, prompting hundreds of residents to evacuate.

But fire crews made significant progress Saturday, and by 5 p.m. the 400-acre fire was 80% contained, Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Eric Peterson told reporters at an afternoon news conference. Full containment is expected by Wednesday.

There were no reports of deaths or major injuries, and Peterson commended residents for quickly evacuating their homes.

“I’m convinced with that quickly advancing flame front, we would have had fatalities last night,” he said. “This scene has been repeated far too many times in our country over the last few years, and all of our hearts go out to those people who lost everything.”

More than 2,500 people were initially evacuated, but that number was reduced Saturday to about 600, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said. Officials also backed away from earlier estimates that 20 homes were destroyed, calling it “a pure guess” and saying that homes were still being evaluated for damage.

The blaze moved so fast Friday night that some residents struggled to get out of the hillside community, and 911 lines were jammed with calls. It was burning north of Cathedral Oaks Road, west of Fairview Avenue and east to Patterson Avenue.

The Holiday fire is the latest event in a destructive year in Santa Barbara County at the hands of Mother Nature. In December, the Thomas fire, the largest wildfire on record in California, ripped through Montecito, Carpinteria and other coastal cities, destroying several homes. Then in January, mudslides in the same area killed 20 people and destroyed still more homes.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf, who attended Saturday’s news conference, recalled losing her home during the Painted Cave fire of 1990. She said she has been forced to evacuate her home twice since then.

“Unfortunately, it is an occurrence that we have become very used to,” said Wolf, who took in some friends who evacuated their homes Friday night. “But that doesn’t take away from the trauma and the fear that people experience.”

Friday marked a grim beginning to what fire officials have warned will be another year of extreme fire danger, as much of Southern California remains under drought conditions. Last year was the worst fire season on record in the state, with thousands of homes lost and dozens killed — from Northern California wine country south to Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

The fire in Goleta was fueled by sundowner winds — notorious in the region and responsible for many of the area’s most devastating fires over the years — as well as record temperatures that stayed above 100 degrees well into Friday night.

Goleta residents Carrie Givens, 63, and her husband, John, 67, lost their home of 25 years. Their four-bedroom, split-level house was built into a hillside overlooking their 10-acre organic vegetable farm.

When she heard the wind pick up Friday night, Givens said she looked out and saw the fire outside.

“The way the winds were, as soon as we saw it started, I said, ‘We gotta get out of here,’” she said.

She grabbed a change of clothes, her passport, computer, camera and a pastel painting she had started. The couple also packed up their five cats and spent the night at a residence on one of their other properties.

Givens said she couldn’t save the finished paintings and expensive pastels in her art studio, her late mother’s ashes or the baby photos of her three children.

“That makes me sick,” she said.

As she lay down to sleep Friday night, Givens said she couldn’t stop thinking about her house. She envisioned the front door, the steps that opened up to their large living room with its high ceiling. She imagined sleeping in her own bed, on her own pillow.

When she and John returned to the house at 7 a.m. Saturday, it was all gone.

Despite living in an area plagued by fires, Givens said she never imagined she’d end up the victim of one. There were a couple of close calls, most recently the Gap fire in 2008.

On the agenda Saturday was calling the family’s insurance company and canceling a flight the next day to Mexico. Examining the loss, Givens noted that some of her mother’s garden gnomes had survived, as well as a small garden fountain and a colorful flowerpot.

“I kind of fell apart when I first walked up to it,” she said, “but what can you do? We’re all OK. We’ll be all right eventually.”

On Saturday morning, Eric Durtschi, 42, surveyed the charred remains of his rented hilltop home on Cuesta Verde in Goleta. He bent down and picked up the metal bones of three vintage rifles.

“This one’s the 1873 Winchester,” he said, studying one of them before turning to another. “This is my grandfather’s right here.”

Durtschi, his wife and their six children just moved into the house two weeks ago. They were still unpacking when the blaze forced them out Friday night and destroyed their home by morning. Durtschi said he didn’t yet have rental insurance.

The family had relocated from Utah after the school year ended to be near Durtschi’s business partner in their chocolate company. On Friday, two friends from Utah and their three children were visiting for the weekend when Durtschi’s daughter smelled smoke shortly before 9 p.m.

Durtschi walked outside and saw smoke everywhere. He told his wife to get the kids ready to leave, hopped in his truck and saw a wall of flames racing down the road toward them.

He called his wife at 8:49 p.m., told her to pack the essentials and to leave immediately. Meanwhile, he and his friend stayed behind to grab his father’s guitar and his journals, photographs and a hard drive.

“When we came out, there were fist-sized embers falling all over the place,” he said.

Among some of the treasured items lost in the fire were an 8-foot-wide painting of a Nativity scene that Durtschi had given his wife, wood carvings her father had made, his motorcycle and their children’s bicycles.

The family stayed the night with friends in town, but Durtschi couldn’t sleep. He woke at 5 a.m. to inspect the remains of their belongings and to compose himself before going to Santa Barbara to pick up his two oldest sons, who had been with a church youth group all week and didn’t know their home was gone.