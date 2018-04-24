Chilling animation of Nikolas Cruz's movement through Douglas shown by school shooting investigative commission

Victims’ parents and members of the public on Tuesday got their first glimpse of how accused Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz moved through Stoneman Douglas High School during the massacre.

A chilling animation showed Cruz — as a black dot with a line that depicted his AR-15 rifle — methodically stalking through the building and shooting victims. As each person was hit, the color of the dot that represented them changed color — from green for students and blue for teachers to yellow to show the injured and purple for the murdered.

The rudimentary video, made by investigators from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, provides the first account of Cruz’s movements during approximately six minutes and 45 seconds he spent inside the school building on Feb. 14. It was played at Tuesday’s first meeting of the state-appointed commission investigating “system failures” related to the Parkland school mass shooting.

Though the animation only showed dots moving around on a map of Building 12, it was very disturbing to watch.

“I knew which dot was my daughter so it was pretty brutal for me,” said Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow was murdered.

He is one of the panel members appointed to the commission and promised he won’t rest until he gets answers.

“I want everyone in Broward to know what happened,” Pollack said.

The panel, which includes Pollack and the parents of two other murdered students, held its first meeting on Tuesday on the Broward College North Campus in Coconut Creek. The commission will issue one or more reports detailing the failures and recommending improvements.

Other information revealed by investigators on Tuesday: Cruz studied details of the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado while the 19-year-old former student planned his own attack.

“He researched Columbine,” said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the commission’s chairman. “He mapped it out, he had been planning this for a while.”

Broward sheriff’s detectives put together the animation, which left many in the audience wiping away tears, using information they gleaned from witness interviews and their review of security video footage from inside the building.

"The presentation reminded me of a video game — 'How many kills can I get?' " said Okaloosa County Sheriff Larry Ashley.

The Cruz “dot” is portrayed entering the building and going into a stairwell on the first floor where authorities said he removed his legally-bought AR-15 rifle from a “rifle case” and loaded it.

The shooter then emerged from the stairwell and shot victims in the first-floor hallway and classrooms. He never entered any of the classrooms, investigators said, but shot through doors and small windows in those doors.

All of the victims were shot on the first and third floor — and nobody on the second floor was hit, officials told the commission.

Gualtieri said it appears that was because victims on the first floor had no warning, but victims on the second floor probably heard the shots fired on the first floor and reacted by taking cover and hiding as recommended during “Code Red” active shooter incidents.

Investigators said they believe that victims on the third floor were left more vulnerable because the smoke generated by the shots fired on the first floor had set off the building’s fire alarm. The people on the third floor probably did not hear the shots and reacted as they were trained to do during a fire drill and started to evacuate from their classrooms, leaving many of them in the hallways or unable to hide effectively in the classrooms, Gualtieri said.

The animated video was shown during a briefing on the criminal investigation by Col. Jack Dale and homicide detective Zack Scott, of the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

After shooting several people on the third floor, Cruz spent minutes in a deserted teachers’ lounge that offered a “clear visual” of much of the campus, Detective Scott told the panel.

Cruz had brought a bipod — like a tripod to rest the gun on — with him and apparently reloaded his gun, investigators said. He fired a number of rounds from inside the lounge but hurricane impact-resistant glass in the windows blocked those rounds from hitting fleeing students and others below, they said.

After a while, and for reasons detectives did not reveal, Cruz left the lounge and walked to a nearby stairwell where he abandoned his gun. He then ran from the building and blended in with students who were fleeing the campus. Cruz was arrested a short time later, walking on a local street, after he visited a Walmart and McDonald’s.

Gualtieri vowed the panel members will uncover everything relevant to the tragedy and do their best to recommend and introduce changes to prevent future incidents.

“We’ve got some hard questions that need to be answered,” Gualtieri said, promising the process will be fair and based on facts. He said he plans to hold most or all of the panel’s meetings in Broward County, though the panel also discussed holding some meetings in other areas of the state to hear the concerns of residents throughout Florida.

Some individuals and entities are not cooperating with the investigations, Gualtieri said. He and other panel members declined to identify who is not cooperating but he said the panel will invoke its subpoena power to get the records it needs.

“We are going to get to the bottom of it,” he said.

Ryan Petty, the father of Alaina Petty, Andrew Pollack, the father of Meadow Pollack, and Max Schachter, father of Alex Schachter, are all serving on the panel. The only other Broward resident on the panel is state Sen. Lauren Book, a Democrat whose district includes Coral Springs. Other members include law enforcement, prosecution and education officials from around the state, as well as a mental health expert.

Though the panel faces a very emotional task and has been appointed to address a very wide-ranging collection of issues, speakers — including many of the parents of students — urged the panel not to wait and to insist that public officials make changes that could save lives immediately.

How Broward County’s troubled police radio and 911 systems contributed to the chaos – and maybe some of the deaths – were some of the main topics discussed.