Report: Wife of new White House communications official tweeted about n-word, anti-vaccination conspiracies

The wife of Bill Shine, the new White House deputy chief of staff for communications, has come under scrutiny for a series of racially charged remarks and unfounded medical theories posted to her Twitter account, according to a report by the website Mediaite.

Darla Shine, a former television producer and the author of a book about the joys of being a stay-at-home mom called "Happy Housewives," reportedly made statements questioning why white people would be labeled racist for using the n-word while black people would not, defending the Confederate flag, and highlighting multiple instances of black-on-white crime.

Shine's Twitter account has since been deleted. The White House did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

According to Mediate, which shared screenshots of some of the tweets and quoted others, Shine demanded more than a dozen times that "rappers remove N word from music."

"Al Sharpton demanding kid Rock denounce Rebel Flag yet Sharpton not demanding Rappers remove N word from music," she wrote in one, according to Mediaite.

"Rebel Flag off State Buildings in SC but cop killer rap songs, songs about rape, and songs with N word continue to play on the radio," she said in another, according to the website.

"Remove every rap song that has the N word in it. Take them off the air. If we ban Gone with the Wind, racist rap music goes too."

After LeBron James and other athletes gave a speech decrying police violence against black men at an awards show, she wrote "Comical to see these over paid black sports stars give Black Lives Matter speech," according to Mediaite.

Shine has defended some of President Donald Trump's most racially charged statements, including his remark about "shithole" countries and his proposal for a Muslim ban when he was a candidate, Mediate reported. She also speculated that ABC executives might have canceled Roseanne Barr's show not because the actress compared black former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett to an "ape," but because the comedian had also referred to the Muslim Brotherhood.

She also tweeted stories that put forth debunked information about the danger of vaccines at least a dozen times, Mediaite reported. Any link between autism and vaccines has been disproved by various studies over the years.

"Biggest national security threat is autism!" she wrote in a tweet that tagged Trump, according to the Huffington Post. "How can we run a country when half of all boys will be autistic by 2050?"

"1 out of 10 black boys has autism," she wrote in another tweet.

She also implied that the addiction treatment drug Suboxone induced Charleston, South Carolina, church shooter Dylann Roof to commit violence and not racism.

"Yes lets blame the Confederate Flag instead of Big Pharma and the psychiatric violence inducing Suboxone Dylan Roof was taking," she wrote in 2015, according to Mediaite.

On Facebook, she talked disparagingly of transgender people, writing that "Manmade vagina is still not as good as the real thing!" in a comment beneath an article on a reality show, HuffPost reported.

She also shared an article with the headline, "Russian president Vladimir Putin says that Western governments are enslaving humanity through vaccines," HuffPost reported.

The White House announced on Thursday that Bill Shine would be joining the staff as an assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications.

Previously he had served as co-president at Fox News until he was ousted in 2016 after lawsuits suggested he enabled alleged sexual harassment by the network's late chairman and chief executive, Roger Ailes.

The Washington Post's Paul Farhi and Felicia Sonmez contributed reporting.