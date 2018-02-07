Senior White House official to resign after ex-wives' allegations of abuse

A senior White House official said Wednesday that he would resign after his two ex-wives accused him of physical and emotional abuse, with one presenting pictures of her blackened eye.

The official, Rob Porter, served as the staff secretary, a title that belies the role's importance in any White House - but especially in Trump's. Porter functioned as Chief of Staff John Kelly's chief enforcer in their shared mission to instill discipline and order in what had become an extraordinarily chaotic West Wing. He is the gatekeeper to the Oval Office, determining which articles and policy proposals fall into the president's hands and pre-screening the briefing materials that his visitors share with him.

Aides had been aware generally of accusations against Porter since late last year, White House advisers said, but learned of the specifics late Tuesday when approached by a reporter from the Daily Mail, a British tabloid, which first detailed many of the allegations. Porter's ex-wives said they informed the FBI in January 2017 of their allegations against him while they were being interviewed by agents as part of Porter's security clearance review. It was unclear when or whether the FBI informed the White House. The FBI did not respond to a request for comment.

In interviews with The Washington Post and other media outlets, Porter's ex-wives described him as having a dark side and, at times, a violent streak that White House aides say they did not see.

Porter's first wife, Colbie Holderness, said in an interview that he was continually abusive during their marriage. She alleged he punched in her the face during a trip to Florence, Italy, in 2005 and provided photos showing her with a black eye.

"He threw me down and punched me in the face," she said. Holderness said she had insisted that he take pictures of her bruised eye after the assault and he agreed. "He was trying to make it up to me and I said I wanted evidence if this should happen again."

Rob Porter's ex-wife Colbie Holderness is pictured in a photo from 2005, when she says Porter gave her a black eye on an Italy trip.

Porter denied the accusations but said he was stepping down from his job, although it's unclear when he will officially leave the White House.

"These outrageous allegations are simply false. I took the photos given to the media nearly 15 years ago and the reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described," he said in a statement. "I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign."

Wednesday night, Kelly issued a statement condemning Porter's alleged abuses after earlier offering him his full support.

"I was shocked by the new allegations released today against Rob Porter. There is no place for domestic violence in our society," Kelly said. "I stand by my previous comments of the Rob Porter that I have come to know since becoming Chief of Staff, and believe every individual deserves the right to defend their reputation. I accepted his resignation earlier today, and will ensure a swift and orderly transition."

Porter's second wife, Jennie Willoughby, received a temporary emergency protective order in Arlington, Virginia, in June 2010 after saying he refused to leave her residence, in violation of their separation agreement. She said he broke her window, causing his knuckles to bleed. The document, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post, concludes that "reasonable grounds exist to believe that [Porter] has committed family abuse and there is probable danger of a further such offense."

Kathryn Hughes, a 36-year-old public relations consultant who lives in Kamas, Utah, said in 2012 Willoughby confided in her about a violent incident in December 2010 where she alleges he grabbed her by the shoulders and pulled her from the shower during a fight. Hughes said she and Willlougby met in 2010 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Alexandria, Virginia, and they struck up a close friendship.

"She told me that he had been screaming at her while she was in the shower and yanked her out and bruised her," Hughes said in a telephone interview with The Post corrobarating Willoughby's account. "She also told me he was verbally abusive and I witnessed some of that."

Rob Porter's ex-wife Jennie Willoughby is pictured Feb. 7, 2018, in Alexandria, Va.

Both Willoughby and Holderness said they told the FBI about Porter's conduct and were dismayed to learn of his senior role in the White House. Willoughby provided the contact information for the FBI agent she spoke with, who declined to comment when reached Wednesday. Holderness when the FBI asked her if Porter was vulnerable to blackmail she answered affirmatively because of the number of people aware of his abusive behaviour.

"I thought by sharing my story with the FBI he wouldn't be put in that post. I'm telling the FBI this is what he's done, and Jennie Willougbhy is telling me them what he's done, and the White House says, sure this is OK? I was let down by that," Holderness said.

Willoughby said Porter angrily called her when she posted a blog about him - even without naming him - and asked her to remove it, concerned about his public image. She said Porter demanded again in the fall that she take down the blog, citing delays in his security clearance. In January, he asked her again to take it down telling her that reporters were looking into his past.

"He has never faced repercussions that forced him to confront his issues," she said in an interview Wednesday at an Alexandria restaurant. "I care about him and want what's best for him, but that doesn't necessarily mean him keeping his job because he needs to face these underlying issues."

White House officials said early Wednesday that Porter could continue working for several weeks, but as the backlash grew Wednesday night, a senior White House official said he was expected to leave within 48 hours. Porter is an ally of Kelly, and in addition to serving as staff secretary, he oversaw and sought to streamline the White House's policymaking process, coordinating with Cabinet members and other agency officials and leading meetings about issues including immigration and trade. He played an integral role in crafting Trump's State of the Union address last month

Kelly saw in Porter a partner in professionalizing the operation. Porter is one of the few senior White House staffers with past government experience, having served as chief of staff to Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah. Though many of his colleagues have eclectic backgrounds, Porter boasts a classic pedigree as a Harvard-educates Rhodes scholar whose father, Roger Porter, held senior positions in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush White Houses.