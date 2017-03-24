Westminster attacker was 52-year-old British ex-con: 'a normal family man'

The 52-year-old Briton identified as the Westminster Bridge attacker had a raft of convictions — including assault, weapons possession and public order offenses — spanning two decades, London police said.

Khalid Masood, a U.K.-born resident of the West Midlands in central England, was once investigated for extremism by British authorities but was not currently on a terrorism watch list. His convictions ranged from 1983 to 2003.

He "was not the subject of any current investigations and there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack," police said Thursday.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday that Masood was "investigated in relation to concerns about violent extremism" some years ago. But she called him "a peripheral figure."

Police raided a home in the central city of Birmingham was where Masood lived until late last year, a neighbor said. Shown a photo of him, Iwona Romek said "that is 100 percent" the man who lived next door to her for about five months.

Islamic State says it carried out London attack British officials identified the assailant as British-born Khalid Masood, 52. (March 23, 2017)

Romek said he had a wife and a child about 6 years old whom he would take to school. She said he rarely left home in the evening.

"He seemed like a normal family man who liked to take care of his garden," she said. But one day, she said, he packed the household up in a black van and then they were gone.

London's top counterterror officer Mark Rowley said police want "to hear from anyone who knew Khalid Masood well, understands who his associates were and can provide us with information about places he has recently visited."

Many suspects in British terrorist attacks or plots have had roots in Birmingham, England's second-largest city, and several local mosques have been linked to extremist clerics.

A knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage in central London on March 22, 2017, mowing down pedestrians on the famed Westminster Bridge before stabbing an armed police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament.

Without naming him, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility Thursday for the London attack on Wednesday that left four dead including the attacker and wounded over 30 people. It said he "carried out the operation in response to calls for targeting citizens of the coalition" fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.

Rowley said two police officers targeted in the attack have significant injuries. Two other people also remain in critical condition, one with life-threatening injuries.

The latest victim, who died in the hospital on Thursday, was identified as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Streatham, south London, bringing the number of people killed in the attack, excluding Masood, to four.

The injured came from 12 countries. In addition to Britons, they included schoolchildren from France, a Romanian couple, a Portuguese man who had just finished his shift at a food store, and others who had traveled from as far away as China to explore London.

Here's what's known about the victims:

Police Officer Keith Palmer, 48: Palmer had been a member of Britain's parliamentary and diplomatic protection forces for 15 years and a soldier in the Royal Artillery before that.

He was on duty protecting Parliament when he was stabbed to death on Wednesday.

Honoring Palmer, Prime Minister Theresa May said he was "a husband, a father ... he was every inch a hero.

"His actions will never be forgotten."

Conservative lawmaker James Cleverly tweeted that he was "heartbroken," having known Palmer for 25 years. He said they served in the military together.

"A lovely man, a friend," Cleverly wrote.

The Charlton Athletic Football Club said Palmer was a long-time fan and "a familiar face" at its London stadium, The Valley. As a tribute, the club placed one of its red-and-white scarves on his seat in the East Stand where he sat "for many years." It said the scarf will stay there until the team's next game on April 4.

Aysha Frade, 43: Frade a British citizen whose mother is Spanish, was one of two people killed on the bridge.

In the northwestern Spanish town of Betanzos, where her mother was born and her two sisters run an English-language school, the mayor said: "The whole town is shocked."

Although Frade was born and lived in London, she spent weeks every summer in Betanzos visiting relatives, said Ramon Garcia Vazquez, mayor of the town of 13,000 in Spain's Galicia region.

He told The Associated Press that her family "was very well known in the village and loved by everybody here."

He said her two elder sisters, Silvia and Michelle, flew to London early Thursday. The Betanzos town hall held a minute of silence for the family at noon Thursday and the mayor announced three days of mourning.

Frade worked as an administrator at the DLD College — a school in Westminster a stone's throw from Parliament.

"She was highly regarded and loved by our students and by her colleagues. She will be deeply missed by all of us," said Rachel Borland, the college principal.

Frade had two daughters, Spain's regional Voz de Galicia newspaper reported.

Kurt W. Cochran, 54: Cochran was from Utah was on the last day of a European trip celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary when he was killed on Westminster Bridge.

His wife, Melissa, was seriously injured and remains hospitalized. She suffered a broken leg, a broken rib and cuts and bruises, said friend Mike Murphy.

They were visiting her parents, who are serving as Mormon missionaries in the British capital, a church spokesman said.

The couple ran a recording studio in the basement of their home just outside Salt Lake City.

Murphy, owner of Murphy's Guitars, said Kurt Cochran regularly came to his shop to buy recording equipment for the studio where he tried to help young bands get started by charging them very little.

"He loved music," Murphy said. "He was always around when there were music things going on."

Pictures on Kurt Cochran's Facebook page show the couple enjoying their trip through Europe prior to the attack. In one post, he was smiling and holding a German beer under the caption, "After a long day of sightseeing."