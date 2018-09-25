Trump asks other nations to isolate Iran in address to United Nations

President Donald Trump is asking the world's nations to join the U.S. in isolating Iran over behavior he deems aggressive.

Trump said in a speech Tuesday to the U.N. General Assembly he has launched an "economic pressure" campaign to deny Iran the money it needs to advance a "bloody agenda" of havoc and slaughter in Syria and Yemen.

Trump notes the U.S. withdrawal this year from a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and the reinstatement of U.S. economic sanctions.

Trump says Iran does not respect its neighbors or their borders. He says a regime that chants "death to America" and threatens Israel with destruction must not be allowed to have the means to deliver a nuclear warhead.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accuses the U.S. of adopting a hostile stance toward his country.

On the subject of North Korea, the president said he appreciated the steps Kim Jong Un has taken to denuclearize.

Trump notes "missiles and rockets are no longer flying" from North Korea and threatening its neighbors.

Trump met with Kim in Singapore in June. The White House is working toward scheduling a second summit.

Despite Trump's praise, the administration has said Pyongyang is slow-walking toward fulfilling the goals set in Singapore.