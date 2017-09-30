Trump snaps at San Juan mayor on Twitter after she criticizes federal response to Maria

President Donald Trump is lashing out at the mayor of Puerto Rico's capital city in a war of words over recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria smashed into the U.S. territory.

Trump is out with a series of tweets criticizing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz for criticizing the Trump administration's hurricane response. The major has accused his administration of "killing us with the inefficiency."

The president is responding by citing what he calls "such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help."

Trump says "they want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job."

He says the hurricane "totally destroyed" Puerto Rico and that "the military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job."

Trump also says the mayor was "very complimentary only a few days ago," but "has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump."

Cruz criticized acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke's assertion Friday that the federal response is "a good-news story in terms of our ability to reach people" and the relatively low death toll. In televised interviews, she said the situation on the island is anything but good news, with people scraping for food, and for their lives.

She delivered what she described as a "mayday" call to Washington in a news conference, decrying federal and local government logistical failures in delivering basic goods to communities across Puerto Rico. She said the federal response has "collapsed," emotionally describing how provincial mayors have tried unsuccessfully to retrieve critical goods from the government command center in San Juan.

"People are dying in this country," Cruz said. "I am begging, begging anyone that can hear us, to save us from dying. If anybody out there is listening to us, we are dying and you are killing us with the inefficiency and the bureaucracy."

Millions across Puerto Rico - a U.S. territory that is home to more than 3 million American citizens - have struggled since Hurricane Maria tore across the island on Sept. 20, leaving them without access to electricity, drinking water, food and medical supplies. Hospitals have lost power, leading to concerns of a public-health emergency.