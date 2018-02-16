Take 5 minutes, read this and you’ll understand the whole Trump-Russia controversy

Don’t feel bad if you’re mystified by what’s going on with the Trump-Russia investigations. There’s a blizzard of misinformation out there. But if you read this, you’ll have a grip.

Q. What’s being investigated?

A. Any connections between the Russian government and people connected with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign that may have constituted a Russian attempt to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election. On Friday, Feb. 16, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced indictments against 13 Russians and several Russian organizations, including “troll farm” the Internet Research Agency, accusing them of an elaborate plot to meddle in the 2016 presidential election process in favor of the Republican candidate Trump. The indictments did not name anyone from the Trump campaign, and there is no allegation in the indictment that any American was a knowing participant in the scheme, but the probe is still ongoing.

Q. Who’s investigating?

A. There are separate Republican-led inquiries in the House and the Senate, but the primary investigation is being done independently by special counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Q. Why are they investigating?

A. U.S. intelligence services such as the CIA and NSA agree that the Russians meddled in the election by hacking into computers and spreading false reports on social media, a belief underscored by the grand jury’s indictment. Many suspect that Russian hackers stole the Democrats’ emails that the websites WikiLeaks and DCLeaks released during the campaign.

Q. Is Donald Trump directly under investigation?

A. He says he was assured by James Comey, then FBI director, that he was not under investigation. But the last assurance came March 30, 2017, and it’s unclear whether that’s still true.

Q. If Mueller thought Trump was guilty of a crime, could he charge him?

A. It’s murky. Some legal scholars say Trump, as president, would be immune from certain charges. And even if Trump were charged with a federal crime, he could pardon himself. If the House impeached Trump, however, he could not pardon himself on those charges and would face a Senate trial that could remove him from office.

Q. What’s the status of the Mueller investigation?

A. In addition to the Russians being charged, two people have pleaded guilty and two others have been indicted. Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Both are believed to be cooperating in the investigation. Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and associate Rick Gates are accused of financial improprieties and conspiracy against the United States involving a Ukrainian political party linked to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Their alleged Ukraine activities predated their involvement in the Trump campaign. A California man has also pleaded guilty to identity fraud charges for selling bank account numbers used to create false identities, and he is now cooperating with Mueller. Other Trump-related figures have been interrogated, and Mueller is reportedly negotiating to question Trump under oath.

Q. Wasn’t Mueller’s focus supposed to be Russia and Trump? Why is he investigating Manafort’s finances unrelated to the Trump campaign?

A. In addition to Russian interference, Mueller can probe any matters that “may arise directly from the investigation.” Special inquiries like this can go well beyond the initial focus. The investigation that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment is a good example. That initially had nothing to do with Monica Lewinsky, instead focusing on a real estate deal known as Whitewater.

Q. Why is Trump denouncing the leadership of the Justice Department and FBI?

A. Trump-appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions told Congress in January 2017 that he “did not have communications with the Russians” — an assertion quickly proven false. Under fire, Sessions recused himself from involvement in the FBI investigation of Russian meddling. In May, Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, with the White House initially saying he was fired over his handling of the bureau’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails. But within days, Trump admitted the real reason was Comey’s Russia probe. Then Rosenstein appointed Mueller as a special counsel, saying an independent probe was necessary. Trump has been furious at Sessions for recusing himself, believing he should have stayed involved and protected the president. He is also angry at Rosenstein for launching an independent investigation.

Q. Trump has denied collusion. What is collusion?

A. It’s defined as secret cooperation or conspiracy. But even if there was collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, there’s no specific law against that. Some have speculated that Mueller could bring charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. through election interference. Also, U.S. election law bans foreigners from giving “anything of value” to a campaign. But that’s just speculation now, with evidence still being gathered and assessed.

Q. Why do some Trump critics suspect collusion?

A. Facebook says at least 150 million Americans saw social media posts covertly placed by Russia before the election; many were anti-Clinton. Twitter has acknowledged that fake accounts, known as “bots,” touting pro-Trump material have been connected to a Russian hacker group. Critics of Trump want to know whether that disinformation was coordinated with Trump’s campaign. Also, Trump has lavished praise on Putin despite the election meddling. And both Sessions and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner failed repeatedly to promptly disclose meetings with Russian officials. A particular focus of suspicion is a Russian lawyer’s June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr., Manafort and Kushner. Emails show that the meeting was set up after Trump Jr. was offered damaging information about Hillary Clinton, but Trump Jr. originally said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss adoption policy. No dirt on Clinton was provided at the meeting, Trump Jr. says.

Q. Why are Trump’s detractors talking about obstruction of justice?