Intel chiefs briefed Trump on unconfirmed claims Russia has compromising information on him

A classified report delivered to President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump last week included a section summarizing allegations that Russian intelligence services have compromising material and information on Trump's personal life and finances, U.S. officials said.

The officials said that U.S. intelligence agencies have not corroborated those allegations, but believed that the sources involved in the reporting were credible enough to warrant inclusion of their claims in the highly classified report on Russian interference in the presidential campaign.

A senior U.S. official with access to the document said that the allegations were presented at least in part to underscore that Russia had embarrassing information on both major candidates, but only released material that might harm Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton - a reflection of Russian motivation that bolstered U.S. spy agencies' conclusion that Moscow sought to help Trump win.

The inclusion of such unsubstantiated allegations in the election report, a development first reported Tuesday by CNN, adds a disturbing new dimension to existing concerns about Russia's efforts to undermine American democracy.

And it adds another bizarre twist to an already strange election year, injecting new controversy over the Trump team's relations with Russia just when the president-elect is trying to consolidate and launch his new administration.

If true, the information suggests that Moscow has assembled damaging information - known in espionage circles by the Russian term "kompromat" - that conceivably could be used to coerce the next occupant of the White House.

The claims were presented in a two-page summary attached to the full report, an addendum that also included allegations of ongoing contact between members of Trump's inner circle and representatives of Moscow.

U.S. officials said the claims about Russian possession of compromising material were based not on information through traditional intelligence channels but research done by an outside entity engaged in political consulting work and led by a former high-ranking British intelligence official. The material was first mentioned in a Mother Jones report in October.

U.S. officials said that while the FBI had so far not confirmed the accuracy of the claims, U.S. officials had evaluated the sources relied upon by the private firm, considered them credible, and determined that it was plausible that they would have first-hand knowledge of Russia's alleged dossier on Trump.

The CIA, the FBI and the White House declined to comment on the matter. The Trump transition team did not respond to requests for comment.

After CNN's report Tuesday, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., Trump's nominee to be the next attorney general, was asked at his confirmation hearing about the allegations in the intelligence report.

"If it's true, it's obviously extremely serious," Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., said, after reading from the CNN report. "And if there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this camp, what will do you?"

Sessions responded that he was "not aware of any of those activities." While saying he had not spoken to Trump about the reports, he said "allegations get made about candidates all the time, and they've been made about President-elect Trump a lot."

Dossiers compiled by a former Western intelligence official have been circulating in Washington for months. Several news organizations, including The Washington Post, have been attempting to confirm the core allegations without success.

Compiled initially during early 2016 and supplemented during and after the election, the reports include detailed allegations that the Russians hold compromising material about Trump, some of it obtained while Trump visited Moscow in 2013 for the Miss Universe pageant and on a previous visit to Russia.

Other reports compiled by the official allege contacts between Trump personnel and business officials and Russian officials during the campaign. The former intelligence official was at one point paid to explore Trump's ties to Russia by anti-Trump Republicans and later by supporters of the Democratic party.

The dossiers attribute the information to sources of the Western intelligence official, however the allegations that Trump was compromised and that there was contact during the campaign have not been confirmed by the Washington Post. Some pieces have been denied by Trump officials.

Last month, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who had been provided with the information, personally delivered it to FBI Director James Comey. But a knowledgable source said the FBI had it well before then and had interviewed the Western intelligence official.

"If I was the Clinton campaign, I would be reaching out to these people who put together the dossier, and I'd ask for my money back," Trump Organization Executive Vice President Michael Cohen told the Washington Post last week. "It's wrong. There's no accuracy. There's not an ounce of validity to anything that exists in that file."

K.T. McFarland, Trump's designated deputy foreign service adviser, declined to respond to a question about the report.

"I don't know about the story that you're talking about that's broken. I don't think it's appropriate . . . I know in Washington people prefer to talk about something about which they know nothing, but I'm going to refrain," she said during participation in a panel at the U.S. Institute of Peace.

"I'm not going to say what Donald Trump thinks about the election and what involvement the Russians had. I think I'd just say what [Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Jr.] said, which is that nothing the Russians did had any effect on the outcome." Clapper, however, testified that the report never attempted to assess what effect the Russian intervention had on the election result.