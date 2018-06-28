White House, Kremlin announce time and place for Trump-Putin summit

Signaling a growing rapprochement between the United States and Russia, the Kremlin and the White House say the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will take place in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16.

Both men have pursued the tête-à-tête in hopes of soothing tensions over Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and its aggression in Ukraine and elsewhere, despite retaliatory actions taken by both of their governments earlier this year.

Plans for the Trump-Putin summit were finalized here in Moscow on Wednesday by national security adviser John Bolton, who held marathon meetings in the Russian capital that included talks with Putin himself at the Kremlin.

Trump has long sought to cultivate a warm friendship with his Russian counterpart as a means to solving intractable problems around the world, and has said he admires the strength of Putin's authoritarian rule. Bolton said Wednesday that Trump "believes so strongly" that now was the time for a new level of personal engagement - and that Putin agreed.

"Both President Trump and President Putin think they may be able to find constructive solutions," Bolton said at a news conference in Moscow after his day of meetings. "I'd like to hear someone say that's a bad idea."

Bolton said the summit's time and place would be announced simultaneously on Thursday in Washington and Moscow. The summit is expected to take place in mid-July somewhere outside Russia, during Trump's trip to Europe for a previously scheduled NATO summit meeting July 11 and 12 in Brussels and a visit to Britain on July 13. There is speculation that Trump and Putin could meet in Helsinki or Vienna, but neither U.S. nor Russian officials have confirmed the location.

Looking ahead to his Putin meeting, Trump told reporters Wednesday, "I've said it from day one, getting along with Russia and China and with everybody is a very good thing." The president praised the Russians for doing "a fantastic job" hosting the World Cup, complimenting the quality of the venues and saying the matches have been "exciting even if you are not a soccer fan."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and national security advisor John Bolton as they arrive at the Kremlin before talks in Moscow on June 27, 2018.

Thomas Wright, director of the Center on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution, said the summit announcement "is a sign of Trump unbound."

"He wants to work with Putin. This is what he's told people he's going to do and he's not listening to any objections," Wright said, noting that Trump "was always a reluctant participant" in implementing sanctions and other tough measures against Russia.

Trump's summit with Putin threatens to further rupture his relationship with European leaders and is likely raise additional doubts about his commitment to America's traditional alliances. It will also garner scrutiny in light of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into Russia's election interference and possible collusion between Putin's government and Trump's campaign.

Bolton dismissed those concerns while chiding Trump's domestic detractors.

"A lot of people have said or implied over time that a meeting between President Trump and President Putin would somehow prove some nexus between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, which is complete nonsense," Bolton said.

Trump, he continued, believes that "what must guide his conduct of American foreign policy is the pursuit of American national interests, and he judges, correctly in my view, that this bilateral summit between himself and President Putin is something that he needs to do and will do regardless of political criticism at home."

In Washington, Trump's critics worry that he might shrink from directly confronting Putin on the substantial and serious differences between their countries. They cited not only Russia's election interference, but also its alleged poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain, its support for Syrian President Bashar Assad's murderous government and its occupation of Crimea in Ukraine.

Sen. Christopher Coons, D-Del., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in an interview that a Trump-Putin summit could be constructive and noted that U.S. presidents regularly met with Russian leaders at the height of the Cold War.

But, Coons said, "I'm very concerned that President Trump can't help himself but try to please another autocrat at the expense of our democracy."

"If we can have a better and stronger relationship with any country in the world and can directly address challenges we have with them, that's to our benefit," Coons added. "That's the point of diplomacy over military conflict. But it doesn't advance America's interest to knuckle under or brush aside significant threats to our security or our allies' security."

Despite his frequent praise for Putin, Trump has claimed that he has been tougher on Russia than his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton would have been, pointing to his administration's expulsion of Russian diplomats and closure of some consulates and compounds in the United States, as well as a series of sanctions.

At a campaign rally last week in Minnesota, Trump said, "We want to get along with Russia, but Russia is looking out and saying, 'Man, I wish she won.' . . . They're saying, 'You know, I wish Crooked Hillary won that election. It would have been a lot better for Russia.'"

At the Kremlin, Putin warmly greeted Bolton in a grand oval meeting hall, flanked by statues of Russian czars set before lime-painted walls. The Russian president opened the meeting by repeating to Bolton his frequent contention that U.S.-Russian relations are in a poor state in large part because of the domestic political environment in the United States.

"Your visit here to Moscow inspires hope that we will be able to take first steps to restore full-fledged relations between Russia and the United States," Putin said. "Russia never sought confrontation, and I hope that today we will be able to talk about what we can do from both sides in order to restore full-fledged relations on the foundation of equality and of respect for each other's interests."