Watch live: President Trump holds rare solo news conference

President Donald Trump said he's open to changing his mind on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — if the evidence at Thursday's Senate committee hearing is compelling.

Trump said at a news conference in New York that he'll watch the testimony from Kavanaugh and a woman who's accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

The president was asked about whether he might be persuaded to withdraw Kavanaugh's nomination. Trump said: "If I thought he was guilty of something like this ... yeah, sure."

Trump called Kavanaugh was "one of the highest quality people" he's ever met. The president insisted the accusations are false and he's accusing Democrats of playing politics.