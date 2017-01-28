Official: Green card holders also banned from entering U.S.; airlines start turning passengers away

A U.S. federal law enforcement official says any non-U.S. citizen from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen is now barred from entering the United States.

That covers legal permanent residents — green card holders — and visa holders from those seven countries who are out of the United States after Friday, when President Donald Trump signed an executive order with the temporary ban. They cannot return to the U.S. for 90 days.

Syrian refugees are banned from the U.S. indefinitely under the order, and entry to the country by refugees from all nations is suspended for 120 days.

The official says there's an exemption for immigrants and legal permanent residents whose entry is in the U.S. national interest, but it's unclear how that exemption will be applied.

The official says visa and green card holders already in the U.S. will be allowed to stay.

The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the details of how Trump's order is being put in place and spoke only on condition of anonymity.

Customs and Border Protection is notifying airlines about passengers whose visas had been canceled or legal residents scheduled to fly back to the U.S., and the airlines are being told to keep them off those flights.

Contrary to what the federal official has said, Qatar Airways is advising passengers bound for the United States from the newly banned countries that they need to have either a U.S. green card or diplomatic visa to travel.

A statement on the company's website says: "Nationals of the following countries: Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen ... may travel to the U.S. only if they are in possession of a permanent resident card (Green Card) or any of the below visas."

Cairo airport officials say seven U.S.-bound migrants — six from Iraq and one from Yemen — were prevented Saturday from boarding an EgyptAir flight to New York's JFK airport.

The officials said the action Saturday by the airport was the first since President Donald Trump imposed the three-month refugee and visa ban on nationals from the seven nations.

The officials said the seven migrants, escorted by officials from the U.N. refugee agency, were stopped from boarding the plane after authorities at Cairo airport contacted their counterparts in JFK airport.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Dutch airline KLM says it has had to turn away seven would-be passengers because they would no longer have been accepted into the U.S. under the order

Manel Vrijenhoek, at KLM's press office, said: "We would love to bring them there. That's not the problem. It's just that this is what the U.S. sprang on the rest of the world — that these people are no longer welcome."

She said the seven were due to fly with KLM from different airports around the world. Vrijenhoek said she had no specifics on their nationalities, although she confirmed they were from countries affected by the ban.

The foreign ministers of France and Germany met Saturday, expressing doubt about the wisdom of Trump's order

"We have signed international obligations, so welcoming refugees fleeing war and oppression forms part of our duties," France's Jean-Marc Ayrault said, and that the order "can only worry us."

"Love thy neighbor is part of this tradition, the act of helping others," Germany's newly appointed Sigmar Gabriel said. "This unites us, we Westerners. And I think that this remains a common foundation that we share with the United States, one we aim to promote."

