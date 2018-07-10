Inside Trump's sometimes wavering decision on Brett Kavanaugh

After the two couples — President Donald Trump and his wife and federal judge Brett Kavanaugh and his wife — gathered in the residence of the White House for over an hour Sunday night, Trump made Kavanaugh a historic offer: to be his choice to succeed Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court.

Yet just hours later on Monday morning, Trump seemed to waver — making a flurry of calls to friends and allies and asking them what they thought of Kavanaugh and whom he should nominate.

Some White House advisers fretted Trump might reverse himself even after informing Vice President Mike Pence and White House Counsel Donald McGahn that he had reached a final decision. Others shrugged off his apparent waffling as the showman president attempting to inject a last bit of suspense into his second Supreme Court nomination.

The 24-hour whirlwind leading up to Monday night's prime time announcement, and the 12-day stretch that preceded it, was classic Trump — a freewheeling process involving an eclectic cast of advisers and punctuated by bouts of indecision and drama.

"All a little misdirection," said a White House official, speaking anonymously to share a candid look at the search. "How much did he enjoy the media tripping all over themselves? I'm sure he loved it."

Ultimately, in Kavanaugh, Trump chose not just an unabashed conservative candidate likely to please his base but one who appealed to him for other reasons, as well: personal chemistry, Ivy League credentials and a compelling personal story.

Raj Shah, a White House spokesman, likened the nomination strategy to a marketing campaign, saying it had the benefit of pitching a premium product. "We have a well-qualified, articulate nominee whose record will sell itself," Shah said.

This portrait of Trump's Supreme Court nomination decision is the result of interviews with more than two dozen White House aides, members of Congress, Republican operatives, outside advisers, presidential friends and confidants, many of whom requested anonymity to share details of private conversations.

Trump "landed where he started" said a senior White House official, explaining that the president settled on the federal judge who had been his favored candidate since learning of Kennedy's retirement. Kavanaugh was also the top choice of McGahn, who sat in on nearly every interview and meeting.

Kavanaugh's years in the White House of George W. Bush, who then nominated him to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, were a knock against the judge in the eyes of Trump, who frequently rails against the Bush dynasty. But those concerns began to dissipate during their initial in-person interview on July 2, when the 72-year-old president and the 53-year-old judge established a rapport.

Kavanaugh advocates also worked to convince Trump that merely by offering him a lifetime appointment to the nation's top court, the justice would inherently become a "Trump guy" rather than a "Bush guy."

"Bush put him on the D.C. Circuit; Trump put him on the Supreme Court," a senior White House adviser said. "That's not a lateral move."

Both McGahn and Kavanaugh also sought to portray the judge's lengthy record — including more than 300 opinions, roughly a dozen of which were affirmed by the Supreme Court — as a benefit rather than a potential stumbling block. While it might complicate his confirmation process, they told Trump, Kavanaugh would be the safest and most appealing candidate for the president's conservative base.

After that first sit-down, Kavanaugh emerged as the clear front-runner. One person familiar with the interview said Kavanaugh, who worked closely with Bush as his staff secretary, "knew exactly how to talk to Trump" because he understands how presidents operate. "Brett has been planning for this his whole life," the person said.

Trump, a proud graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, was also impressed with Kavanaugh's dual undergraduate and law degrees from Yale. The president has long viewed an Ivy League pedigree as a mark of intelligence and is, in the words of a senior White House official, an unabashed "credentialist."

In the end, one of Kavanaugh's biggest hurdles was that he was the "conventional wisdom" pick, while Trump relishes defying the experts.

For his part, Trump mostly hewed to the process laid out by activists, basing his search off a list of roughly two dozen judges and legal figures who were preapproved by conservative groups, said Leonard Leo, an executive at the Federalist Society.

"What people need to remember, is the president came up with the idea of doing the list and wanted to make the Supreme Court a very big issue in the presidential campaign," Leo said. "He took ownership of the list, and it helped propel him to victory and hold the Senate, so it's no surprise he wants to be in the driver's seat on judicial selection and keep up what's worked."

On the same day as the Kavanaugh interview, Trump also met in person with three of the four other finalists — Amy Coney Barrett, Raymond Kethledge and Amul Thapar. (The only finalist he did not meet with in person was Thomas Hardiman, who was the runner-up for the vacancy filled last year by Justice Neil Gorsuch, though the two men spoke twice by phone).