U.S. embassy cables warned against expelling 300,000 immigrants. Trump officials did it anyway.

In the past six months, the Trump administration has moved to expel 300,000 Central Americans and Haitians living and working legally in the United States, disregarding senior U.S. diplomats who warned that mass deportations could destabilize the region and trigger a new surge of illegal immigration.

The warnings were transmitted to top State Department officials last year in embassy cables now at the center of an investigation by Senate Democrats, whose findings were recently referred to the Government Accountability Office. The Washington Post obtained a copy of their report.

The cables' contents, which have not been previously disclosed, reveal career diplomats' strong opposition to terminating the immigrants' provisional residency, known as temporary protected status (TPS), and the possible deportation of hundreds of thousands of people to some of the poorest and most violent places in the Americas.

Then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson dismissed the advice and joined other Trump officials in pressuring leaders at the Department of Homeland Security to strip the immigrants of their protections, according to current and former administration officials whose accounts were consistent with Senate Democrats' findings.

On Friday, DHS canceled the provisional residency of 57,000 Hondurans whose numbers add to the 195,000 Salvadorans and 46,000 Haitians previously given 18 months to leave the country or face deportation. TPS recipients from those three countries are the mothers and fathers of an estimated 273,000 U.S.-born children who will have to leave or separate from their parents.

The phased expulsions are a central part of the Trump administration's effort to raise physical and legal walls around the U.S. immigration system. Together with President Donald Trump's move to end protections for 690,000 "dreamers" brought to the United States illegally as children, his administration has stamped an expiration date on the residency of 1 million immigrants.

In Congress, several proposed bills that would legalize "dreamers" also have included provisions for allowing TPS recipients to remain in the United States, but those negotiations have stalled.

Democratic staff members on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee had, for several months, sought from the State Department information about its decision-making process. They were allowed to review the diplomatic cables in January. Their report, staffers say, shows the extent to which Tillerson and other Trump officials undermined the State Department's regional experts to advance the White House's immigration objectives.

Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the committee's ranking Democrat, wants Tillerson's successor, Mike Pompeo, to review whether the administration's decisions can be reversed. "It would be woefully irresponsible for Congress to turn a blind eye to these discoveries," he told The Washington Post in a statement.

In a letter to the GAO seeking a separate independent investigation, Menendez expressed suspicion that Tillerson's recommendation to terminate the TPS programs was made in "deliberate disregard" of the advice provided by State Department officials. The senator said investigators also have evidence the White House's domestic policy office "sought to repeatedly influence" the TPS process and ensure a predetermined outcome.

"I am concerned that the Department of State, under then-Secretary of State Tillerson's leadership, acted in a way that jeopardized U.S. national security and put at risk the physical safety of current beneficiaries of the Temporary Protected Status program," Menendez wrote to the comptroller general, Gene Dodaro.

Representatives for Tillerson, whom Trump fired in March, did not respond to interview requests. A representative from the State Department said the agency would not comment on "internal or interagency deliberations."

According to current and former State Department officials, the embassy cables were received by Tillerson's aides but generated no reply from the secretary or his staff. In the ensuing weeks, Trump senior adviser and immigration hard-liner Stephen Miller placed phone calls to DHS Chief of Staff Chad Wolf and top Tillerson advisers telling them to end TPS anyway, according to current and former administration officials who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to offer their candid assessment of sensitive internal discussions.

A White House official said that Miller regularly speaks to the State Department and DHS, but that the TPS policy decisions followed the process established by law. "Career State Department officials make the recommendation, which was eventually followed through by the secretary of Homeland Security, who is the sole individual with the authority to end the TPS programs," the official said.

In a letter dated Oct. 31, Tillerson told Homeland Security's acting secretary, Elaine Duke, that conditions in Central America and Haiti had improved and the TPS protections were no longer warranted. When the two spoke by phone, Tillerson told Duke that ending TPS "was just something she had to do," according to a person with direct knowledge of the conversation. The implication of Tillerson's message was clear: This wasn't worth a showdown with the White House.

Duke was unpersuaded. She sought the counsel of James Nealon, a top aide who served as U.S. ambassador to Honduras until 2017, when he became Homeland Security's international adviser for strategy and planning. As ambassador, Nealon had sent similar cables warning that Honduras was in no position to take back tens of thousands of U.S. deportees and their American-born children, who could be targeted for attacks or recruitment by the country's powerful gangs.