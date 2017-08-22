Fear of violence surrounds Trump's Phoenix rally

As protesters for and against President Trump awaited under a brutal Arizona sun for his arrival to a rally here, one question surfaced repeatedly: Which President Trump would show up?

Would it be the president who on Monday night soberly acknowledged the error of his pledge to pull U.S. troops from Afghanistan and laid out, albeit with few specifics, his preferred path forward in a conflict that has raged for more than a dozen years?

Or would it be the far more familiar Trump, the president who has long reveled amid his giant crowds of supporters, whose adoration more often than not unleashes Trump’s worst rhetorical excesses?

In Phoenix, and nationally, the answer loomed at a dangerous intersection of heightened partisan politics and the nation’s rocky reckoning on issues of race and culture. That Trump’s appearance was planned so soon after the white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Va., which left one counter-protester dead, had officials and others here on edge fearing another bout of violence.

The city’s Democratic mayor, Greg Stanton, had asked Trump last week to cancel his appearance. When that effort failed, Stanton turned to cable news shows on Tuesday to plead with the president to behave presidentially, to acknowledge his own stumbles over Charlottesville and to try to unite the nation.

The nation’s divisions were evident as Trump arrived in Arizona, traveling first to Yuma and then to Phoenix. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who is seeking reelection next year, was scheduled to greet Trump at the Phoenix airport but did not plan to attend the rally.

“Gov. Ducey’s focus has been working with law enforcement toward a safe event in downtown Phoenix for all those involved and in the area,” his spokesman said in a written statement to the Arizona Republic.

Republican leaders in Arizona said that they have been told that the most explosive move Trump could make Tuesday — pardoning former Maricopa County sheriff and longtime Latino antagonist Joe Arpaio — will not happen. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that hours before Trump’s event was to start.

Trump last weekend said that he was seriously considering the move in order to help Arpaio, a Trump supporter who was convicted last month of contempt of court. The conviction stemmed from Arpaio’s refusal to halt a practice of stopping Latinos on the street with no evidence but the mere suspicion that they might be in the country without proper papers.

Arpaio, who was defeated in November’s election after 24 years in office, will be sentenced next month. His conviction carries a potential six-month term.

Republicans here also believe Trump will not use the Phoenix rally to endorse a challenger to his longtime nemesis, Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, even though he praised Flake’s Republican opponent Kelli Ward last week. Many Republicans here fear that by taking sides, Trump would ignite an internal party conflagration that would deliver the Senate seat to Democrats.

But doubt remained, given Trump’s penchant for unpredictability.

University of Arizona political scientist Tom Volgy noted Trump’s reasonable demeanor during Monday’s foreign policy address — and his typically more outlandish rhetoric at campaign events like Tuesday night’s.

“If it’s the president at his old best, it’s going to revert back to destructive behavior,” he said. “For political events, the president’s going to go with his own instincts. That would be my bet.”

Trump arrived in the state he won handily nine months ago with his administration reeling, most recently at his own hand.

The president, top aides and family members remain embroiled in a special prosecutor’s investigation into Russian influence in the November election. Unified Republican control of Washington has led to the seating of a new Supreme Court justice but few if any major legislative victories. A long fight to repeal and replace Obamacare — one of Trump’s signature promises — imploded when Senate Republicans turned on each other.

It was his response to Charlottesville, however, that led Republicans who had previously been protective of the president to turn openly critical. After Trump seemed to equate white supremacists with those who rallied against them, even the business leaders whom he had brought in to help reshape the government revolted en masse.

An indication of the lingering damage came Monday night, when Trump was forced to open his Afghanistan speech with a plea for the country to come together as do members of the military.

“By following the heroic example of those who fought to preserve our republic, we can find the inspiration our country needs to unify, to heal, and to remain one nation under God,” he said. “The men and women of our military operate as one team, with one shared mission, and one shared sense of purpose.”

He did not further clarify his earlier remarks suggesting similarity between white supremacists and their opponents.

Trump’s appearance in Arizona, a state in which he held multiple high profile rallies during his campaign, marked his first visit to the western United States since his inauguration. He started his day in Yuma with a visit to border control agents, a reflection of his campaign vow to construct a wall on the nation’s southern border.

Arizona has become an unlikely battlefield for a Republican war between more traditional conservatives and those aligned with Trump. The president has engaged in repeated criticisms of both of the state’s Republican senators.

Last week, he referred to Sen. Flake as a “flake” and “toxic.” He has consistently criticized the state’s senior senator, John McCain, even after McCain’s recent brain cancer diagnosis.

Flake, who is seeking reelection next year, has struggled to galvanize support given the loyalty of Arizona voters to Trump. But there are indications that Trump, too, is suffering politically. A new poll by Republican pollster Chuck Coughlin showed Trump’s approval rating at 42% — and, among Republicans, at 74%.

“While 74% sounds good, that’s not good,” Coughlin said. “It means 25% of your base left you.”

Still, he retains loyalists. As Ross Hubbard waited for the Trump event to begin in Phoenix — wearing his navy blue “Make America Great Again” hat — he declared it “a great day.”