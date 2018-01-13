Government, citing ruling, again will accept requests for DACA protection

The federal government, citing a recent court order, said Saturday night that it has resumed the acceptance of requests for grants of deferred action under the DACA program. Those under the immigration program have become known as "dreamers."

The Trump administration had planned to rescind work permits for the the young undocumented immigrants, insisting that it was for Congress to find a solution to the issue of their status.

DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, and the Trump administration had decided to end the projgram, calling it an an egregious example of executive overreach.

But last week, a federal judge in California said the nearly 690,000 DACA recipients must retain their work permits and their protection from deportation while a lawsuit moves forward. The suit challenges the decision to end the program.

On Saturday night, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said those previously granted deferred action under DACA may request renewal by filing the proper forms.

USCIS said it was not accepting requests from individuals who have never been granted deferred action under DACA.