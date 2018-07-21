Do men have it easier? For these transgender guys, the truth is more complex

In the 1990s, the late Stanford neuroscientist Ben Barres transitioned from female to male. He was in his 40s, mid-career, and afterward he marveled at the stark changes in his professional life. Now that society saw him as male, his ideas were taken more seriously. He was able to complete a whole sentence without being interrupted by a man. A colleague who didn't know he was transgender even praised his work as "much better than his sister's." Clinics have reported an increase in people seeking medical gender transitions in recent years, and research suggests the number of people identifying as transgender has risen in the past decade. Touchstones such as Caitlyn Jenner's transition, the bathroom controversy, and the Amazon series "Transparent" have also made the topic a bigger part of the political and cultural conversation. But it is not always evident when someone has undergone a transition - especially if they have gone from female to male. "The transgender guys have a relatively straightforward process - we just simply add testosterone and watch their bodies shift," said Joshua Safer, executive director at the Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery at Mount Sinai Health System and Icahn School of Medicine in New York. "Within six months to a year they start to virilize - getting facial hair, a ruddier complexion, a change in body odor and a deepening of the voice." Transgender women have more difficulty "passing"; they tend to be bigger-boned and more masculine-looking, and these things are hard to reverse with hormone treatments, Safer said. "But the transgender men will go get jobs and the new boss doesn't even know they're trans." We spoke with four men who transitioned as adults to the bodies in which they feel more comfortable. Their experiences reveal that the gulf between how society treats women and men is in many ways as wide now as it was when Barres transitioned. But their diverse backgrounds provide further insight into how race and ethnicity inform the gender divide in subtle and sometimes surprising ways. Their words have been lightly edited for space and clarity. Evelyn Hockstein / The Washington Post Trystan Cotton, 49, relaxes in Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco on June 14. Trystan Cotton, 49, relaxes in Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco on June 14. (Evelyn Hockstein / The Washington Post) (Evelyn Hockstein / The Washington Post) ‘I’ll never call the police again’ Trystan Cotten, 50, Berkeley, Calif.: Professor of gender studies at California State University Stanislaus and editor of Transgress Press, which publishes books related to the transgender experience. Transitioned in 2008. Life doesn't get easier as an African American male. The way that police officers deal with me, the way that racism undermines my ability to feel safe in the world, affects my mobility, affects where I go. Other African American and Latino Americans grew up as boys and were taught to deal with that at an earlier age. I had to learn from my black and brown brothers about how to stay alive in my new body and retain some dignity while being demeaned by the cops. One night somebody crashed a car into my neighbor's house, and I called 911. I walk out to talk to the police officer, and he pulls a gun on me and says, "Stop! Stop! Get on the ground!" I turn around to see if there's someone behind me, and he goes, "You! You! Get on the ground!" I'm in pajamas and barefoot. I get on the ground and he checks me, and afterward I said, "What was that all about?" He said, "You were moving kind of funny." Later, people told me, "Man, you're crazy. You never call the police." Evelyn Hockstein / The Washington Post Trystan Cotton, 49, dances with Roxy Kermani, 23, on June 14 during a tango class in San Francisco. Trystan Cotton, 49, dances with Roxy Kermani, 23, on June 14 during a tango class in San Francisco. (Evelyn Hockstein / The Washington Post) (Evelyn Hockstein / The Washington Post) I get pulled over a lot more now. I got pulled over more in the first two years after my transition than I did the entire 20 years I was driving before that. Before, when I'd been stopped, even for real violations like driving 100 miles an hour, I got off. In fact, when it happened in Atlanta the officer and I got into a great conversation about the Braves. Now the first two questions they ask are: Do I have any weapons in the car, and am I on parole or probation? Race influences how people choose to transition. I did an ethnographic study of trans men and found that 96 percent of African American and Latino men want to have surgery, while only 45 percent of white respondents do. That's because a trans history can exacerbate racial profiling. When they pat you down, if you don't have a penis it's going to be obvious (or if you're a trans woman and you have a penis, that becomes obvious). If they picked you up for popping a wheelie or smoking weed, if they find out you're trans it can be worse for you. There are also ways in which men deal with sexism and gender oppression that I was not aware of when I was walking around in a female body. A couple of years after my transition, I had a grad student I'd been mentoring. She started coming on to me, stalking me, sending me emails and texts. My adviser and the dean - both women - laughed it off. It went on for the better part of a year, and that was the year that I was going up for tenure. It was a very scary time. I felt very worried that if the student felt I was not returning her attentions she would claim that I had assaulted her. I felt like as a guy, I was not taken seriously. I had experienced harassment as a female person at another university and they had reacted immediately, sending a police escort with me to and from campus. I felt like if I had still been in my old body I would have gotten a lot more support. Being a black man has changed the way I move in the world. I used to walk quickly or run to catch a bus. Now I walk at a slower pace, and if I'm late I don't dare rush. I am hyper-aware of making sudden or abrupt movements, especially in airports, train stations and other public places. I avoid engaging with unfamiliar white folks, especially white women. If they catch my eye, white women usually clutch their purses and cross the street. While I love urban aesthetics, I stopped wearing hoodies and traded my baggy jeans, oversized jerseys and colorful skullcaps for closefitting jeans, khakis and sweaters. These changes blunt assumptions that I'm going to snatch purses or merchandise, or jump the subway turnstile. The less visible I am, the better my chances of surviving. But it's not foolproof. I'm an academic sitting at a desk so I exercise where I can. I walked to the post office to mail some books and I put on this 40-pound weight vest that I walk around in. It was about 3 or 4 in the afternoon and I'm walking back and all of a sudden police officers drove up, got out of their car, and stopped. I had my earphones on so I didn't know they were talking to me. I looked up and there's a helicopter above. And now I can kind of see why people run, because you might live if you run, even if you haven't done anything. This was in Emeryville, one of the wealthiest enclaves in Northern California, where there's security galore. Someone had seen me walking to the post office and called in and said they saw a Muslim with an explosives vest. One cop, a white guy, picked it up and laughed and said, "Oh, I think I know what this is. This is a weight belt."

It's not only humiliating, but it creates anxiety on a daily basis. Before, I used to feel safe going up to a police officer if I was lost or needed directions. But I don't do that anymore. I hike a lot, and if I'm out hiking and I see a dead body, I'll keep on walking. I'll never call the police again. Evelyn Hockstein / The Washington Post Zander Keig, center, a Coast Guard veteran and a board member for the Transgender American Veterans Association, attends its meeting in Washington. Zander Keig, center, a Coast Guard veteran and a board member for the Transgender American Veterans Association, attends its meeting in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein / The Washington Post) (Evelyn Hockstein / The Washington Post) ‘It now feels as though I am on my own’ Zander Keig, 52, San Diego: Coast Guard veteran. Works at Naval Medical Center San Diego as a clinical social work case manager. Editor of anthologies for transgender men. Started transition in 2005. Prior to my transition, I was an outspoken radical feminist. I spoke up often, loudly and with confidence. I was encouraged to speak up. I was given awards for my efforts, literally - it was like, "Oh, yeah, speak up, speak out." When I speak up now, I am often given the direct or indirect message that I am "mansplaining," "taking up too much space" or "asserting my white male heterosexual privilege." Never mind that I am a first-generation Mexican American, a transsexual man, and married to the same woman I was with prior to my transition. I find the assertion that I am now unable to speak out on issues I find important offensive and I refuse to allow anyone to silence me. My ability to empathize has grown exponentially, because I now factor men into my thinking and feeling about situations. Prior to my transition, I rarely considered how men experienced life or what they thought, wanted or liked about their lives. I have learned so much about the lives of men through my friendships with men, reading books and articles by and for men and through the men I serve as a licensed clinical social worker. Social work is generally considered to be "female dominated," with women making up about 80 percent of the profession in the United States. Currently I work exclusively with clinical nurse case managers, but in my previous position, as a medical social worker working with chronically homeless military veterans - mostly male - who were grappling with substance use disorder and severe mental illness, I was one of a few men among dozens of women. Plenty of research shows that life events, medical conditions and family circumstances impact men and women differently. But when I would suggest that patient behavioral issues like anger or violence may be a symptom of trauma or depression, it would often get dismissed or outright challenged. The overarching theme was "men are violent" and there was "no excuse" for their actions. I do notice that some women do expect me to acquiesce or concede to them more now: Let them speak first, let them board the bus first, let them sit down first, and so on. I also notice that in public spaces men are more collegial with me, which they express through verbal and nonverbal messages: head lifting when passing me on the sidewalk and using terms like "brother" and "boss man" to acknowledge me. As a former lesbian feminist, I was put off by the way that some women want to be treated by me, now that I am a man, because it violates a foundational belief I carry, which is that women are fully capable human beings who do not need men to acquiesce or concede to them. What continues to strike me is the significant reduction in friendliness and kindness now extended to me in public spaces. It now feels as though I am on my own: No one, outside of family and close friends, is paying any attention to my well-being. I can recall a moment where this difference hit home. A couple of years into my medical gender transition, I was traveling on a public bus early one weekend morning. There were six people on the bus, including me. One was a woman. She was talking on a mobile phone very loudly and remarked that "men are such a-holes." I immediately looked up at her and then around at the other men. Not one had lifted his head to look at the woman or anyone else. The woman saw me look at her and then commented to the person she was speaking with about "some a-hole on the bus right now looking at me." I was stunned, because I recall being in similar situations, but in the reverse, many times: A man would say or do something deemed obnoxious or offensive, and I would find solidarity with the women around me as we made eye contact, rolled our eyes and maybe even commented out loud on the situation. I'm not sure I understand why the men did not respond, but it made a lasting impression on me. Evelyn Hockstein / The Washington Post Chris Edwards relaxes at his home in Boston, Mass., on June 10, 2018. Chris Edwards relaxes at his home in Boston, Mass., on June 10, 2018. (Evelyn Hockstein / The Washington Post) (Evelyn Hockstein / The Washington Post) ‘I took control of my career’ Chris Edwards, 49, Boston: Advertising creative director, public speaker and author of the memoir "Balls: It Takes Some to Get Some." Transitioned in his mid-20s. When I began my transition at age 26, a lot of my socialization came from the guys at work. For example, as a woman, I'd walk down the hall and bump into some of my female co-workers, and they'd say, "Hey, what's up?" and I'd say, "Oh, I just got out of this client meeting. They killed all my scripts and now I have to go back and rewrite everything, blah blah blah. What's up with you?" and then they'd tell me their stories. As a guy, I bump into a guy in the hall and he says, "What's up?" and I launch into a story about my day and he's already down the hall. And I'm thinking, well, that's rude. So, I think, OK, well, I guess guys don't really share, so next time I'll keep it brief. By the third time, I realized you just nod. The creative department is largely male, and the guys accepted me into the club. I learned by example and modeled my professional behavior accordingly. For example, I kept noticing that if guys wanted an assignment they'd just ask for it. If they wanted a raise or a promotion they'd ask for it. This was a foreign concept to me. As a woman, I never felt that it was polite to do that or that I had the power to do that. But after seeing it happen all around me I decided that if I felt I deserved something I was going to ask for it too. By doing that, I took control of my career. It was very empowering. Apparently, people were only holding the door for me because I was a woman rather than out of common courtesy as I had assumed. Not just men, women too. I learned this the first time I left the house presenting as male, when a woman entered a department store in front of me and just let the door swing shut behind her. I was so caught off guard I walked into it face first.