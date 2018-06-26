Democrats unite against travel ban ruling; Trump calls it 'profound vindication'; ACLU 'disappointed'

Top Democratic leaders in Congress are united against the Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from predominantly Muslim countries.

The decision is the court's first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says Trump's travel ban "doesn't make us safer, and the Supreme Court's ruling doesn't make it right."

He called it "a backward and un-American policy" that fails to improve national security.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California called the court's ruling "dangerous" and says it undermines American values and the Constitution.

Pelosi says Democrats will push policies that are "strong and smart, not reckless, rash and prejudiced."

One Democrat, Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, has proposed legislation to block funding for enforcing the ban.

In a statement issued by the White House, Trump praised the 5-4 ruling as a "tremendous victory for the American people and the Constitution."

Trump says that as long as he is president, he will "defend the sovereignty, safety, and security of the American People, and fight for an immigration system that serves the national interests of the United States and its citizens.

A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in the ruling.

In a statement emailed to The Associated Press, American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt says it's a situation "in which there is a complete disconnect between the court's decision and what the American people know as a matter of common sense ..."

The court on Tuesday rejected a challenge that the policy discriminated against Muslims or exceeded the president's authority.

Gelernt says it's clear "that the president for political reasons chose to enact a Muslim ban despite national security experts, both Democrat and Republican" who counseled against it.

He says it's "too early to know exactly what our next steps are."