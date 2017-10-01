'It will be momentous': Supreme Court embarking on new term

The Supreme Court begins its new term Monday with a fortified conservative majority and a docket filled with some of the moment's most contentious issues: voting rights, religious liberty, protection from discrimination, and privacy in an increasingly monitored society.

The court was shorthanded for more than a year following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016 and responded by largely avoiding controversial topics and compromising to reach narrow, consensus decisions.

Now, with Justice Neil M. Gorsuch not only filling Scalia's seat but also matching his conservative ideological role on the court, the court is back to its full nine members and has a docket that will test harmony.

"We've heard the last term described as the calm before the storm," said Ian Heath Gershengorn, the acting solicitor general under President Barack Obama. "I think we may get to see the storm in this next sitting."

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told Georgetown University law students recently: "There is only one prediction that is entirely safe about the upcoming term, and that is it will be momentous."

A trio of cases that will likely be heard before the end of the year forms the nucleus. At issue:

- Whether the court for the first time will find that a state's electoral districts were gerrymandered with such a partisan skew that they violate the Constitution.

- Whether prosecutors must seek a judge's permission before securing cell phone tower records that contain months of details about a person's whereabouts.

- Whether a wedding vendor whose religious beliefs do not condone same-sex marriage must comply with a state law that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation.

David Cole, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, was referring to those three cases when he said, "At the broadest level, the court has cases that will shape the future of democracy, privacy and equality."

But beyond examiningthe rulings, those who study the Supreme Court will be evaluating how the nine justices - Gorsuch joined the court last April at the end of its oral arguments - conduct themselves in their first full term together. With every new justice, the late Justice Byron R. White liked to say, it's a new court.

"I'm going to be watching early on to see how the court reintroduces itself back to the country in the midst of the current political spitballing otherwise enveloping Washington," said Jeffrey L. Fisher, a Stanford law professor who frequently argues cases before the Supreme Court. "Will the court present itself as the grown-ups in the room, or will it, in a sense, join the ideological battle?"

He added: "No governmental institution has a more profound interest in preserving its own legitimacy and the overall concept of separation of powers."

Perhaps because Americans are comparing it to the combustible President Donald Trump and the gridlocked Congress - both with approval ratings underwater - a recent poll shows the public's trust in the federal judicial branch increasing to 68 percent.

For the first time in nearly a decade, more Americans (30 percent) think the Supreme Court is too conservative than think it is too liberal (23 percent), according to Gallup. The pollsters say Americans' perceptions of the ideological leaning of the court are likely influenced by the current president's political party and the justices he appoints.

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy remains the court's pivotal justice; last term, he was in the majority 97 percent of the time, more than any other justice. He is likely to be the deciding vote in the partisan gerrymandering case and the case of the baker who refused to make a cake for a gay couple, as well as in a host of other disputes.

Kennedy most often sides with the court's conservatives, but it is almost always true that liberal victories are possible only with Kennedy's help.

There will be two compelling questions about him this term.

One is whether it will be his last term. There were (mostly unsubstantiated) rumors that Kennedy, 81 and the court's longest-serving member, considered retiring last term. If this is it, it could affect how hard interest groups push to get issues on the court's docket now.

"I think there are a lot of people who are trying to get cases to the court because they think this is a court that more favorable to their positions than would be there if they let the issues percolate longer," said Pamela S. Karlan, co-director of the Stanford Supreme Court Litigation Clinic.

One example: whether federal anti-discrimination protections cover sexual orientation, an issue on which lower courts are divided. Kennedy has written all of the court's major gay rights decisions.

There is also speculation about whether Gorsuch might have an effect on Kennedy, for whom he clerked in 1993-1994. It's the first time a clerk has joined his former boss on the court.

"Perhaps the most interesting, and impactful, question going into this term is whether Justice Gorsuch will succeed as others haven't in holding his former boss in a firm conservative majority or whether a strong, new conservative voice on the court in a Justice Gorsuch might actually push Justice Kennedy to the left," said Gregory G. Garre, solicitor general under President George W. Bush.

For his part, Gorsuch in a recent law school appearance denied any special insight. "As far as reading his mind - I don't purport to read any of my colleague's minds," Gorsuch said. "I read their opinions."