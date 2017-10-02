Facebook estimates 10 million people saw Russia-linked ads

Facebook says ads that ran on the company's social media platform and have been linked to a Russian internet agency were seen by an estimated 10 million people before and after the 2016 election.

In a new company blog post, Facebook's Elliot Schrage says the ads appeared to focus on divisive social and political messages, including LGBT issues, immigration and gun rights. Fewer than half of the ads were seen before the election, with 56 percent of them seen after the election. Some of the ads were paid for in Russian currency.

Facebook officials turned over the ads on Monday to three congressional committees that are investigating Russian influence in the 2016 election.