Two Russian spies, two others charged in massive hack of Yahoo, U.S. says

Two Russian spies, one well-known Russian hacker and one Canadian have been charged with stealing sensitive information from 500 million Yahoo user accounts in one of corporate America’s biggest-known hacks, U.S. officials said.

The charges are expected to be announced Wednesday morning in Washington by the Justice Department. Yahoo, the beleaguered Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Internet firm, disclosed the hack in September, saying that cyber thieves in 2014 had pilfered names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, passwords and some encrypted and unencrypted security questions and answers.

The number of user accounts affected was massive, even compared with other major data breaches. Yahoo has said it believed it was the victim of a “state-sponsored” attack.

U.S. officials briefed on the case say a federal grand jury in Northern California has indicted two Russian operatives of the Kremlin’s intelligence agency, a well-known Russian hacker and a Canadian in the cyberattack.

Putting the Russian suspects in handcuffs will not be easy: There is no extradition treaty with Moscow, and there is no reason to believe the Kremlin will want to hand over its spies and citizens to face charges in the United States.

However, the officials said, they believe that such charges are useful for sending a message that adversaries face consequences for targeting U.S. companies for traditional spying or financial gain. They likened the move to indictments filed in 2014 against five Chinese military officers who were accused of hacking and stealing information from U.S. companies to help the Chinese government and businesses.

Obama administration officials said last year that the indictment of the Chinese officials and other efforts persuaded Beijing to somewhat curtail its aggressive cyber efforts to steal trade secrets of U.S. companies.

The hack of Yahoo had dual motives, the U.S. officials said: One was to gather information on Russian journalists and U.S. and Russian officials, as well as employees of other computer networks to exploit, as part of more traditional spying efforts. The other motive was financial gain for the criminal hackers, authorities said.

