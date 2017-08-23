Powerball jackpot jumps to $700 million, the second-largest in U.S. history

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball lottery game has climbed to $700 million, making it the second-largest in U.S. history.

The drawing will be Wednesday at 9:59 p.m. Central. No one has matched all six numbers in more than two months

The $700 million jackpot is the annuity option, paid over 29 years. A winner who opts for a cash payout would get $443.3 million, minus taxes.

Federal income taxes would take a 25 percent bite from winnings. State taxes vary, so the amount winners will pay in taxes depend on where they play. Some of the nation's biggest states, including California and Texas, don't assess state taxes on lottery prizes.

The odds of winning the Powerball drawing are only 1 in 292.2 million. Players have much better odds of one in 25 of winning a lesser prize. Those odds range from one in 11.7 million of winning $1 million for matching the five regular balls to one in 38 for matching the Powerball and winning $4.

In the Saturday night drawing, there were $2 million winners — in South Carolina and Tennessee — as well as $1 million winners in California, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, respectively.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

