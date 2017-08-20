No Powerball jackpot winners; prize jumps to $650 million for Wednesday drawing

No luck of the draw this weekend.

There was no Powerball jackpot winner for the drawing estimated at $535 million on Saturday, with winning numbers of 17-19-39-43-68, a Powerball of 13 and Power Play of 4.

The jackpot has now rolled over to $650 million for Wednesday's drawing.

The prize has grown this large because no one has matched all six numbers in more than two months. The prize now ranks as one of the top-ten largest in U.S. history.

The $650 million jackpot is the annuity option, paid over 29 years. A winner who opts for a cash payout would get $411.7 million, minus taxes.

In the Saturday night drawing, there were $2 million winners — in South Carolina and Tennessee — as well as $1 million winners in California, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, respectively.

The odds of winning the Powerball drawing are only one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Associated Press contributed