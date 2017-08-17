No Powerball winners; jackpot jumps to $510 million for Saturday's drawing

Better luck next time.

In the Wednesday night drawing, there were no Powerball jackpot winners. The numbers were 9-15-43-60-64, with a Powerball of 4 and a Power Play of 3.

There was one $2 million winner in Texas, as well as five $1 million winners in California and Florida.

The Powerball jackpot has now rolled over 19 times, with no winner since the June 14 drawing.

For Saturday night's Powerball drawing, the jackpot is estimated at $510 million. The estimated cash value is $324.2 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball drawing are only one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Associated Press contributed.