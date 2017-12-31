No Powerball jackpot winners; prize jumps to $440 million for Wednesday drawing

No jackpot winners emerged after Saturday's Powerball drawing.

The numbers were 28, 36, 41, 51, 58 with a Powerball of 24 and a Power Play of 2.

The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing now stands at $440 million. The cash value of that prize is $278.3 million.

There was a $2 million Match 5 plus Power Play winner in Oregon. There were $1 million Match 5 winners in Iowa, New Hampshire and New Jersey.

The odds of winning the Powerball drawing are only 1 in 292.2 million. Players have much better odds of one in 25 of winning a lesser prize.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Some of the nation's biggest states, including California and Texas, don't assess state taxes on lottery prizes.

