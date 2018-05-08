Police expect to find bodies of half a dozen girls in vacant field after reopening cold case

Police are searching the woods in a Michigan suburb outside Detroit for the body of a 12-year-old girl last seen in 1979, and think they may find the bodies of four to six other girls who were reported missing there.

Kimberly King, who was reported missing in September 1979 while staying at her grandparents' home, is the focus of the task force's work after her cold case disappearance was reopened. Aerial images and photographs show a crew digging at the edge of a wooded field on the property of a vacant farm in Macomb Township, about an hour north of Detroit.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told local reporters that the authorities have "probable cause to believe" that King was buried in the area.

"We also believe that there's maybe four to six other girls that have been reported missing that are buried there," he said. "We certainly are convinced we have the right area. It's just a sad type of situation."

The remains of a 13-year-old girl, who had disappeared in 1986, were found in the area in 2008, the Associated Press reported. Arthur Ream was convicted of first-degree murder in her killing and sentenced to life in prison. He was granted a temporary release from prison to lead police to her body. Before he was taken back to prison, he also drew a map of the site for authorities.

Michigan Department of Corrections / AP Arthur Ream is shown in a photo from March 6, 2017. Arthur Ream is shown in a photo from March 6, 2017. (Michigan Department of Corrections / AP) (Michigan Department of Corrections / AP)

The investigation into King's disappearance involved a recent interview with Ream, 68, in prison, the Detroit News reported. Dwyer said that Ream had recently failed a polygraph exam, and he told Reuters that information from Ream, as well as other people, led them to believe that they'd find four to six other bodies in the area. The police did not release the girls' names but they are believed to have been 12 to 17 years old when they disappeared, in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The Warren Police Department is leading a task force that includes the FBI, Michigan State Police and the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.