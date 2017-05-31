Philippine airstrike kills 11 soldiers in 'friendly fire'

A Philippine military official says an air force airstrike killed 11 soldiers and wounded seven others in "friendly fire" as government forces struggled to rout the remaining Islamic extremists who laid a siege in a southern city for a week.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said Thursday a Marchetti S-211 jet was on a bombing run over militant positions in Marawi city Wednesday when one bomb hit an army position locked in close-range combat with the extremists.

Padilla says the plane made three successful bombing runs before the wayward bombing happened. He added the military has ordered an investigation.

"Despite the stringent procedure followed, there happens even with the best of armed forces, a case of friendly fire hitting our own troops," Padilla told The Associated Press.

Military chief of staff Gen. Eduardo Ano has ordered an investigation partly to prevent another incident, Padilla said, as government forces, backed by more than 30 assault aircraft, continue to advance toward the remaining positions of the militants, 89 of whom have been killed in the intense fighting with several others surrendering and now providing intelligence to the military. At least 25 soldiers and five policemen have been killed in clashes.