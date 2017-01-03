Suspect in Pennsylvania trooper's slaying sent text: "I killed the cop'

The suspect in the killing of a Pennsylvania state trooper sent a text afterward to his son's mother, apologizing and acknowledging he had shot the officer twice in the head, according to court records released Tuesday.

The arrest warrant, issued before suspect Jason Robison was shot and killed by police, said Trooper Landon Weaver came to Robison's home in Hesston on Friday to investigate whether Robison had violated a protective order by contacting his son's mother.

The 23-year-old trooper told Robison that his text exchanges with her violated a protection-from-abuse order issued in April. Robison, 32, replied he did not want to go to jail, police said.

Sherry Robison, Robison's mother, told investigators that Jason Robison and Weaver had been in a mudroom beside the kitchen when Robison came into the kitchen, put a lighter on a counter and pulled a small black gun from his pants.

"She stated, 'Jason what are you doing?'" police wrote. Robison then stepped into the mudroom, and she heard a "pop" and saw Weaver fall face-down into the kitchen, bleeding, the document said. Sherry Robison yelled for her boyfriend, who was in the basement, and he called 911.

Police said about 15 minutes later, Jason Robison sent three texts to his child's mother: "I killed the cop," ''Shot him twice in the head he is dead. I love you! I always will!" and "Good bye sweetheart. I'm Sorry."

Police tracked Robison to an unoccupied mobile home nearby the next morning. Police said they shot and killed him after he refused orders and made threats.

State police said Tuesday that Robison shot Weaver with a .32-caliber Beretta semi-automatic handgun. The gun owner did not realize it was missing, but the owner's son, Bradley McMullen, 28, confessed that he stole the handgun from his father and traded it to Robison for five opioid pills, police said. He was charged Monday with theft and receiving stolen property and jailed on $25,000 bail.

The protection-from-abuse application said Robison had attacked and threatened the woman repeatedly over the years, including in April, when he said he would kill her. Whitesel said a passing postal worker happened to see the attack and helped her escape. She said Robison had previously "smashed" her home, breaking six windows, a stove and her bedroom door.

"He has told me that nobody will want me when he's done with me," the woman said in the protective order application. "Jason has threatened to knock all of my teeth out. When he's not threatening me, he's threatening to commit suicide."

Their son was 6 years old when the order was granted by a judge April 18.

Visitation for Weaver is Wednesday and the funeral is Thursday at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona, with burial at Fairview Cemetery in Martinsburg. He joined the state police a year ago and was assigned to the Huntingdon station in June.

Associated Press