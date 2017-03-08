Influential hospitals, doctor groups come out against GOP health care plan

A constellation of influential groups representing the nation's hospitals and physicians came out Wednesday against a House Republican proposal to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, marking the latest round of setbacks to the controversial plan.

Seven groups representing the nation's hospitals, health systems and medical colleges collectively added their "significant concerns" to the growing opposition, focusing on the prospect of sharply lower numbers of insured Americans if the Republicans' plans were to become law. Separately, the American Medical Association, a powerful lobbying group for physicians, rejected the bill for the same reason.

The new round of opposition underscored the challenge that proponents of the bill, known as the American Health Care Act, are facing. It came as the White House and House Republican leaders moved to try to overcome the surge of hostility to the bill from conservatives, Democrats and industry groups.

In a letter to Congress, the hospital groups, which included the American Hospital Association, wrote, "Our assessment of this legislation as currently drafted is that it is likely to result in a substantial reduction in the number of Americans able to buy affordable health insurance or maintain coverage under the Medicaid program."

They said they anticipated "tremendous instability for those seeking affordable coverage."

The groups also addressed the proposed changes to Medicaid, warning that they would mean lost coverage and funding cuts for a program charged with caring for vulnerable children, elderly and disabled Americans.

The cuts forecast to providers, in combination with reduced coverage, would "reduce our ability to provide essential care to those newly uninsured and those without adequate insurance," their letter continued.

AMA chief executive James Madara, a doctor, wrote in a letter released Wednesday: "We cannot support the AHCA as drafted because of the expected decline in health insurance coverage and the potential harm it would cause to vulnerable patient populations."

The list of organizations opposing the measure has grown quickly since the bill was unveiled on Monday. The AARP came out against it Tuesday.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday that administration officials, including President Trump, are engaged in a "full-court press" to sell the House GOP health-care bill through local radio and television interviews and meetings with stakeholders.

On Capitol Hill, where a pair of House committees started trying to advance the legislation, Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., expressed confidence the bill would eventually pass, even though some House GOP members have railed against it.

Trump will host a group of conservative leaders at the White House on Wednesday night to discuss their concerns, Spicer said - the second night in a row Trump has huddled with players in the debate to discuss strategy.

At the same time, Spicer sought to pre-emptively discredit the nonpartisan budget analyst that is preparing to report on how much the bill will add to the federal deficit.

Next week, the Congressional Budget Office will also forecast how many people could lose coverage if the measure is enacted, an area where the Republican plan is vulnerable.

"If you're looking to the CBO for accuracy, you're looking in the wrong place," Spicer said, accusing the office of mistakes in its forecasts about the Affordable Care Act.

Ryan described the proposal as a "conservative wish list" that would deliver on years of GOP campaign promises to reform the nation's health-care system.

"This is the covenant we made with the American people when we ran on a repeal-and-replace plan in 2016," he said at a news conference Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

"I have no doubt we'll pass this, because we're going to keep our promises," he said.

The developments highlighted the high stakes confronting Ryan as that committee work got underway on Wednesday. Republican leaders face stiff opposition to their proposal from both the left and the right, as Democrats decry the plan's expected toll on vulnerable populations, and conservative Republicans say it would not go far enough in pulling back elements of the ACA. Moderate Republicans and major stakeholders from the health-care industry, including hospitals, also have pushed back on the plan.

The most imminent and serious threat is criticism from conservative lawmakers and advocacy groups, such as Heritage Action for America, FreedomWorks and the Club for Growth, which hold significant power to produce "no" votes within the right flank of Ryan's conference. The speaker can lose only 21 Republican votes if the American Health Care Act is to pass, and opponents are promising to use that leverage to force changes to the bill.

To reporters, Ryan played down the conservative rebellion, describing it as a temporary reaction from Republicans who have never held office under unified GOP control.

"We're going through the inevitable growing pains of being an opposition party to being a governing party," he said. "It's a new feel, a new system for people."

Ryan also sought to mute complaints that the measure was released without a cost estimate from the Congressional Budget Office, calling the situation "very common" and vowing the numbers would be available next week.

"This is a monumental, exciting conservative reform," he said of the plan in a bid to woo critics on the right. "I've been working on this for 20 years. This is exciting. This is what we've been dreaming about doing."

Ryan does have one major ally in his corner - Trump, who wants the House bill approved quickly and without significant changes and has warned that not doing so will result in trouble for Republicans at the ballot box.

The White House has already spent several days targeting skeptical conservatives in a behind-the-scenes "charm offensive," said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who has emerged as the bill's chief skeptic.

"Every conservative that's come out publicly opposed to this has been called by the White House and is being cajoled and wooed by the White House to give in," Paul said during an interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday.

"But if conservatives stick together . . . we will have a force and a negotiation," he said. "Because I don't think they have the numbers to pass this at this point."

Trump specifically called out Paul with a tweet Tuesday evening: "I feel sure that my friend @RandPaul will come along with the new and great health care program because he knows Obamacare is a disaster!"