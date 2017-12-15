The new law supported by opioid makers that Jeff Sessions, 44 states and a top DEA official want changed

A new law supported by opioid distributors and manufacturers is making it increasingly difficult to hold companies accountable when they run afoul of the nation's drug laws, according to recently retired Drug Enforcement Administration investigators on the front lines of the war against opioids.

They join a chorus of voices calling for changes to the law that includes Attorney General Jeff Sessions, 44 state attorneys general and the head of the DEA office that regulates pharmaceuticals.

The field investigators said the new law is hurting efforts to halt suspicious shipments of prescription pain pills and slowing the agency's investigative efforts. Morale within the ranks of the DEA's field divisions has plummeted, they said in interviews with The Washington Post and "60 Minutes" for a joint investigation that will be published and broadcast Sunday.

"The law makes it much harder for us to do our jobs," said James Rafalski, a DEA investigator who retired in June after a 39-year career in law enforcement, the last 13 years with the agency.

The Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act of 2016 was pushed through Congress by a small band of lawmakers backed by a powerful array of drug companies. The law has undermined the DEA's most potent tools in the war against the opioid epidemic, according to agency investigators, agents, lawyers and the DEA's chief administrative law judge.

The legislation was the subject of a joint investigation by The Post and "60 Minutes" in October. On Sunday, a follow-up investigation will examine the obstacles investigators encountered during the biggest case the DEA has ever pursued against a drug distributor.

The law was sponsored by Rep. Tom Marino, R-Pa., in the House. Sen. Orrin G. Hatch, R-Utah, negotiated a final version with the DEA in the Senate.

After the October report, Marino withdrew his nomination to become drug czar, which would have put him in charge of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. Attorney General Sessions said that he was "dubious" about the law when he was a senator and has since come the conclusion that it should be changed. Forty-four state attorneys general, as well as Democratic lawmakers in Congress, have called for its repeal.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday, the head of the DEA office that regulates the pharmaceutical industry said the law has made enforcement more difficult in urgent circumstances and should be revised.

"The DEA, along with the Department of Justice, believes that has to change," said Demetra Ashley, acting assistant administrator in charge of the agency's Diversion Control Division.

John Parker, a spokesman for the Healthcare Distribution Alliance, the leading industry group for drug distributors, said the law has not hampered DEA's enforcement actions, which he pointed out had fallen before the law was enacted. Parker said the DEA has other tools to combat the epidemic, including controlling quotas for opioid production, punishing pharmacists and doctors, and tracking drug distribution data.

"The DEA is the only entity that has the full picture and scope of controlled substances across the supply chain," Parker said.

The Post has previously reported that DEA enforcement actions began dropping in 2013 after agency attorneys began requiring higher standards of proof to bring cases, as the DEA pursued a path of greater cooperation with industry.

DEA investigators and agents said in recent interviews with The Post and "60 Minutes" that the law has further hobbled their efforts at the height of the prescription opioid epidemic, which claimed nearly 200,000 lives between 2000 and 2016.

Previously, the agency had broad authority to freeze drug shipments that posed an "imminent danger" to the community in an action called an immediate suspension. Under the new law, the DEA must demonstrate that a company's actions represent "a substantial likelihood of an immediate threat," a much higher bar. The law also allows companies to submit "corrective action plans" before the DEA can sanction them.

"This Marino-Hatch bill is outrageous," said Jim Geldhof, a DEA program manager who retired in 2015 after 43 years with the DEA. "It basically takes any kind of action DEA was going to do with a distributor or manufacturer as far as an immediate suspension off the table. And then the other part of that really infuriates me is that corrective action plan."

Geldhof now works as a consultant to lawyers suing drug companies over the opioid crisis.

Supporters of the new law defend it as a means of protecting patients while not damaging the DEA.

"This was an effort to ensure that DEA's praiseworthy efforts to stem abuse don't end up hurting legitimate patients," Hatch said during Tuesday's Senate hearing. He noted that the law was an effort "to provide clearer guidance to supply chain members and to encourage greater cooperation between DEA and the registrant community."

Marino defended the law in a statement issued Tuesday.

"Throughout the entire process my office and Senator Hatch's office worked closely with the Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement [Administration] to find acceptable language," he wrote. "When the legislation was finalized in the Senate, both the DOJ and the DEA had signed off on the final language. After the legislation was passed, there was no objection by the White House or any Agency and the bill was signed into law."

DEA investigators and agents said Hatch is misinformed.

"I could not disagree more," said David Schiller, who recently retired as the DEA's assistant special agent in charge of the Denver division after a 30-year career. "If somebody makes that statement, they don't have all the facts."

Helen Kaupang, who was a DEA investigator and supervisor for 29 years before she retired in September, said the law has made it more difficult to bring cases against companies suspected of violating the nation's drugs laws. She called the provision that permits companies to submit corrective plans a "get out of jail free card" because those plans delay the DEA from taking action against companies and allow them to continue to dispense drugs.

"I had young investigators that were enthusiastic. They were excited. They wanted to turn the world upside down," Kaupang said.

Since the passage of the law, she said, morale has plummeted.

"It's a very sad state of affairs," she said.