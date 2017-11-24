Some Olympic sports organizations keep lists of banned coaches confidential

USA Volleyball and USA Wrestling - the Olympic national governing bodies for their sports who oversee networks of coaches and clubs that work with hundreds of thousands of children across the country - maintain lists of adults banned from their organizations for activities including sexual misconduct but keep those lists confidential, officials confirmed.

With the issue of sex abuse in Olympic sports organizations highlighted by revelations of USA Gymnastics' flawed sex abuse prevention policies, The Washington Post sent survey questions about child protection to all 47 Olympic and Pan American national governing bodies earlier this year. In their responses, USA Volleyball and USA Wrestling both acknowledged they kept lists of adults banned for transgressions including sexual misconduct, but they do not make those lists public.

Other Olympic governing bodies - most prominently USA Gymnastics and USA Swimming - for years have published lists of adults they've banned for sexual misconduct, to help prevent them from joining other organizations that work with children.

USA Swimming, which has banned more than 120 coaches and officials for sexual misconduct, said it routinely gets phone calls from other organizations that work with children, checking about people on the banned list who have applied for jobs.

"If it's information that we know, and it can make kids safer, then we feel like it's important to publish it," said Susan Woessner, director of SafeSport, USA Swimming's abuse prevention program.

Ten Olympic national governing bodies, commonly called "NGBs," publish banned lists online - those for swimming and gymnastics, as well as USA Archery, USA Diving, USA Fencing, USA Judo, USA Taekwondo, USA Triathlon, USA Water Ski and U.S. Figure Skating.

There may be other Olympic governing bodies that also keep confidential banned lists. Out of 47 Olympic governing bodies, 17 declined to answer any of The Post's questions, including USA Softball, U.S. Sailing and U.S. Rowing. Others answered in ways that avoided disclosing if they have banned lists, such as USA Track and Field, which repeatedly referred Post reporters to their approved coaches registry database, declining to answer follow-ups on if the organization maintains a banned list of coaches not in that database.

USA Volleyball officials declined an interview request and said in emails that they intend to publish their list eventually, declining to specify when. In a phone interview, USA Wrestling officials also said they plan to publish their list and declined to say when.

Les Gutches, USA Wrestling's associate executive director of programs and strategy, said the organization's leaders were gauging the risk of a lawsuit from a banned coach or official, among other considerations, as they discussed the possibility of publishing the list.

"It's a tough one," Gutches said. "Clearly, we want to make the safest environment possible for kids. . . . It's something we would like to do, and are going do."

Entrusted by federal law with overseeing the elite ranks of their sports, including international competitions, the 47 Olympic and Pan American national governing bodies credential or certify coaches and clubs who, collectively, work with millions of children across the country. USA Volleyball has more than 330,000 members, according to its most recent annual report, which does not provide a breakdown by age group. USA Wrestling has about 200,000 members, according to Gutches, and most of them are under the age of 18.

Both organizations, like many of their counterparts, are headquartered in Colorado Springs, but their membership programs extend their reach across the country. For USA Wrestling and USA Volleyball, these membership programs are both a way to raise money and to maintain quality control over the talent pipeline for future Olympians. For local coaches and clubs, these memberships provide a way to leverage the prestige of an association with an Olympic organization to attract students.

The practice of Olympic sports organizations keeping banned lists stems from a problem that long has vexed youth-serving organizations: The criminal justice system catches only a small percentage of adults who abuse children. Abuse victims often never come forward, and the ones who do often come forward years after their abuse, making allegations difficult to prove in criminal court.

As a result, child protection experts have recommended youth-serving organizations go above and beyond law enforcement to keep potential abusers from working with children. For years, USA Gymnastics and USA Swimming periodically have hired private investigators to look into allegations of abuse raised against member coaches and officials. The investigators present evidence to volunteer disciplinary panels, who vote on whether to impose a suspension or ban, using an evidence standard lower than the "beyond a reasonable doubt" of criminal courts.

"In law enforcement, even if they do a really, really good job, they have to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt," said Victor Vieth, a former sex crimes prosecutor and founder of the Gundersen National Child Protection Training Center who has advised USA Swimming on its abuse prevention policies. "They have this really, really high bar to meet, and if you set the bar that high, you're not going to protect very many children."

In 1990, USA Gymnastics became the first Olympic sport governing body to publish a banned list, in its monthly newsletter. Before 2010, USA Swimming kept its list confidential. In response to a series of high-profile sex abuse cases that year, USA Swimming officials decided to publish their banned list on its website.

That list revealed that a former national team director, Everett Uchiyama, had been banned confidentially years prior, after admitting an improper sexual relationship with a 14-year-old swimmer. The relationship didn't result in a criminal charge because the victim didn't come forward until after the statute of limitations had passed.

After accepting the ban, Uchiyama moved on to a job as aquatics director at a local country club in Colorado Springs. After USA Swimming published the banned list, Uchiyama resigned from the country club. Club management said at the time they knew nothing of the allegations against Uchiyama.

"I've seen many a situation where a coach . . . once they get banned, if it's confidential, they're free to move on and start their own club, or go work somewhere else with children," said Robert Allard, a San Jose lawyer who has represented several abuse victims in lawsuits against USA Swimming and other Olympic national governing bodies.