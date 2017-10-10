California wine-country wildfires leave at least 15 dead, more than 150 missing

After battling massive, fast-moving wildfires that have torched more than 100,000 acres of land and killed at least 15 people, with the death count likely to rise, firefighters received a badly needed reprieve Tuesday as winds continued to weaken.

Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director for Cal Fire, said winds slowed to single-digit speeds, down from the 50 to 60 mph gusts reported Monday. The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the North Bay Area, which includes at least three counties affected by the fires, to hover between the lower to mid-70s for the rest of the week, with wind gusts of up to 20 mph.

"That's given us a good opportunity to make progress on these fires," Berlant said. "We're hoping to continue to see less wind and cooler temperatures. That combination is a welcome sight compared to what we dealt with just 24 hours ago."

The improving conditions allowed fire crews to slowly - and cautiously - contain the fires Tuesday.

Still, officials warned that the death toll, now at 15, is expected to rise. Nine people have been killed by the fires in Sonoma County, the sheriff's office announced late Tuesday morning, and another 200 people were reported missing. Sheriff's officials said they had "located about 45 of those missing people."

But authorities said they are "preparing for further fatalities."

In Napa County, an elderly couple died after they were unable to evacuate from their home, Sheriff John Robertson said at a news conference Tuesday. Charles and Sara Rippey, ages 100 and 98, respectively, had a caretaker, but she was unable to get to the couple in time, Sgt. Mark Foster told the East Bay Times.

Three people were killed in Mendocino County to the north, where four others were seriously injured, Cal Fire said. An additional death was reported in Yuba County near the Sacramento area, well outside of wine country.

Seventeen wildfires have destroyed at least 2,000 homes and commercial buildings, mostly in Northern California's wine country, according to Cal Fire.

About 25,000 people from the county were forced to evacuate and nearly 5,000 are in shelters. Residents who remain at home outside the mandatory evacuation zones are dealing with suffocating smoke and fear that fires could spread in their direction.

At a shelter at the Petaluma Community Center in Sonoma County, 450 people anxious for information had taken refuge, said Drew Halter, a county recreation supervisor who's helping to run the shelter.

"Glued to their phones. Looking to get anything, news of their homes, friends, etc. We received most of the folks initially from the North Santa Rosa area," Halter said. "They really arrived here with whatever they could carry with them."

Officials have also imposed a curfew in areas covering large swaths of the northern and eastern areas of Santa Rosa.

"This is really serious. It's moving fast," Gov. Jerry Brown, D, said Monday at a news conference in which he declared an emergency in seven counties. "The heat, the lack of humidity and the winds are all driving a very dangerous situation and making it worse. It's not under control by any means. But we're on it in the best way we know how."

Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the president had approved a major disaster declaration, which would give California additional funding to respond to the wildfires. Legislation that will be considered in Congress next week includes $576 million for wildfire suppression, Pence said.

The situation in Santa Rosa, the largest city in Sonoma County, appeared dire. The Tubbs Fire, as the biggest blaze in Sonoma is known, has charred 27,000 acres in the county. The fire sped southwest from Calistoga in Napa Valley, jumped Highway 101 and entered Santa Rosa. Cal Fire officials said the cause is under investigation.

Daniel and Cindy Pomplun, who were caught in the Tubbs Fire, said there had been no warning; just the sight of the flames. As smoke filled their Santa Rose home, "we got lower and lower until we were down to a foot," Daniel said Tuesday, as he and his wife sat in a nearby evacuation center, their face covered in blisters.

The Pompluns said they had jumped into their pool in the middle of the night to avoid the flames. They draped washcloths over their heads as they came up periodically to breath, their backs to the fire that was engulfing their home and the acreage around it.

When the fire passed, they lay shivering on the hot stones of their patio, taking off items of clothing to let the heat from the stones dry them. A Sonoma County deputy sheriff later spotted them as they were walking and drove them to the evacuation center.

Kerr reported from Healdsburg, Calif., and Phillips and Achenbach reported from Washington. Lea Donosky in Windsor, Calif.; Alissa Greenberg in Berkeley; and Mary Hui, Herman Wong, Scott Wilson and J. Freedom du Lac in Washington contributed to this report.