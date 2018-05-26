North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting in DMZ to get U.S. summit back on track

The leaders of North and South Korea held a secret summit meeting Saturday in an effort to get talks between Washington and Pyongyang back on track.

News about the extraordinary two hour meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, came hours after it occurred. It was revealed by the South Korean president’s office.

The apparent purpose was to continue inter-Korean dialogue but also to resurrect a potential meeting between Kim and President Trump, who earlier this week canceled a scheduled summit in Singapore with the North.

“They exchanged opinions for implementation of the Panmunjom Declaration and for the successful realization of U.S.-North Korea summit,” a spokesman for Moon, Yoon Young-chan, said.

Moon’s office said the president would release more details about the meeting at a news conference Sunday morning in Seoul.

Bong Young-shik, a research fellow at Yonsei University's Institute for North Korean Studies in Seoul, said time will tell whether the meeting — which might have been unknown in Washington — could affect South Korea's standing as a close ally with the United States.

“This inter-Korean summit meeting, without prior announcement, is a very risky decision, for the credibility of South Korea as a mediator,” he said. The meeting could reduce Seoul’s credibility as a U.S.-allied middleman in the talks if the details weren't shared or if Moon strayed from Washington's position, he said.

“Moon Jae-in's priority is to convince Kim Jong Un to seize the opportunity, no matter what, which is the summit meeting with the U.S.”

The U.S. still has 28,000 troops, several bases and defensive anti-missile systems scattered throughout South Korea. But Moon, the son of North Korean war refugees who rose to power last year and has staked his presidency on the prospect of inter-Korean peace, might also be trying to secure his own commitments from the North — even if talks with Trump go nowhere.

Ahn Young-joon / AP South Koreans watch a public TV in the Seoul Railway Station showing news coverage of South Korean President Moon Jae-in meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on May 26, 2018, at the border village of Panmunjom. South Koreans watch a public TV in the Seoul Railway Station showing news coverage of South Korean President Moon Jae-in meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on May 26, 2018, at the border village of Panmunjom. (Ahn Young-joon / AP) (Ahn Young-joon / AP)

Moon has been careful during the last few months of whirlwind diplomacy to frequently credit Trump for the opening of talks with North Korea. Nonetheless, strains between the allies have periodically become noticeable.

Trump notably did not inform the South Koreans before canceling the summit Thursday — White House officials said Trump feared news would leak to the press if he informed allies. The White House released his letter to Kim scrubbing the summit shortly after Moon landed back in Seoul after a visit to Washington, where he met with Trump.

Moon and Kim met at Tongilgak, a negotiation site on the North Korean side of Panmunjom, the diplomatic outpost on the border separating the two countries, which are still technically at war.

Moon was greeted by Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader's sister, who made a splash in South Korea by attending the Winter Olympics. A top North Korean diplomat and former spy chief for the totalitarian state, Kim Yong Chol, also attended the meeting.

Moon and Kim Jong Un posed for pictures together, embracing for a hug, during the meeting.

Saturday's meeting was only the fourth time — but the second in a month — that leaders from the North and South have met directly.

The two nations have remained estranged since the Korean War, and tensions between them had risen in recent years as the North sought to advance its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

Spokespeople for the Blue House, the South Korean president’s official residence, declined to comment on which nation initiated the meeting.

In calling off the June 12 summit with Kim, Trump had accused the government in Pyongyang of "open hostility." On Friday, however, he said that talks with North Korean officials had resumed. He expressed cautious optimism that the meeting could be held after all.

Earlier Saturday, another spokesman for Moon, Kim Eui-kyeom, told reporters that Trump's softening of his language had been welcomed by the Blue House:

“We consider it fortunate that the embers of dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea have not died and are now being revived,” he said. “We are carefully watching the developments.”

Trump's conciliatory turn followed a statement by Kim's government saying it regretted Trump's action and remained willing to talk. Trump called that "a very nice statement."

The chief sticking point for the two nations is Washington's insistence that North Korea, which has amassed as many as 60 nuclear weapons and long-range missiles to deliver them, must immediately begin steps toward total denuclearization.

North Korea has not been willing to commit to eliminating its nuclear arsenal, which Kim, his father and his grandfather, each of whom preceded him as the country’s leader, have spent more than half a century acquiring.

