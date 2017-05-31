Noose found at exhibit in African American history museum

A noose was found Wednesday in a public gallery at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the second such incident on Smithsonian grounds in less than a week, officials said.

David Skorton, secretary of the Smithsonian, said in an email announcement that he had to share "deeply disturbing news" that the rope was found in an public exhibition space Wednesday afternoon. It was in the Segregation Gallery on the second floor of the history galleries.

"The Smithsonian family stands together in condemning this act of hatred and intolerance, especially repugnant in a museum that affirms and celebrates the American values of inclusion and diversity," Skorton wrote.

Skorton added that the incident is being investigated by U.S. Park Police. Spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Rose said that police are investigating but she provided no further details.

Police officials said a noose was found hanging from a tree Friday on the grounds of the Hirschhorn Musuem.

"The noose has long represented a deplorable act of cowardice and depravity - a symbol of extreme violence for African-Americans. Today's incident was a painful reminder of the challenges that African Americans continue to face,'' Lonnie Bunch, the museum's founding director, said in a statement.

"This was a horrible act, but a stark reminder of why our work is so important," Bunch said.