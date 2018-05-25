Teacher, student hurt in Indiana middle school shooting; suspect in custody

Authorities say the suspect in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis middle school is a male student and the victims are a teacher and another student.

Noblesville police Chief Kevin Jowitt says the student suspected in Friday morning's shooting at Noblesville West Middle School is in custody and is believed to have acted alone.

The teacher and student who were wounded in the attack were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

After the attack, students at the 1,300-pupil middle school were bused to the nearby high school so that their families could retrieve them.

Erica Higgins was at Noblesville High School to pick up her son after Friday morning's shooting at Noblesville West Middle School, which she learned about at home when a relative called her.

Higgins told WTHR-TV that her son was shaken up but that he knew little of what happened.

She says: "I got a 'Mom, I'm scared' text message and other than that, it was 'come get me at the high school,'"

Noblesville, which is about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people.