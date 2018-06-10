The Web as you know it may soon be altered as Obama-era net neutrality rules end

Two pivotal developments this week could dramatically expand the power and footprint of major telecom companies, altering how Americans access everything from political news to "Game of Thrones" on the Internet.

Monday marks the official end of the U.S. government's net neutrality rules, which had required broadband providers such as AT&T, Charter and Verizon to treat all Web traffic equally. The repeal is part of a campaign by Ajit Pai, the Republican chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, to deregulate the telecom industry in a bid to boost its investments — particularly in rural areas.

"I think ultimately it's going to mean better, faster, cheaper Internet access and more competition," Pai said in an interview. Others disagree and will challenge Pai in court, while many states are fighting back with their own laws, further muddling the situation.

One day after the net neutrality changes, a federal judge is set to rule on Tuesday on whether AT&T can buy Time Warner. AT&T, already the country's second-largest wireless network, stands to gain a content trove from Time Warner that includes HBO and CNN — leading the Justice Department, which filed the lawsuit, to argue that the company could harm its rivals.

The two events in Washington could lead to further consolidation of wireless, cable and content giants, public-interest advocates say. And they fear that behemoths like AT&T might someday prioritize their own TV shows and other content over rivals'. Internet service providers, or ISPs, deny that they would engage in such a practice — yet consumer watchdogs worry that consumers would have little legal recourse if they did.

"I think this could be a one-two punch to consumers and online competition," said Gene Kimmelman, the president of Public Knowledge, a Washington, D.C.-based public interest group. "The combination of no net neutrality and video consolidation creates new bottlenecks that empower the traditional media industry to raise prices and limit online competition."

But Pai, who has visited 26 states and two territories, said he heard a different message from consumers as the government's net neutrality rules expire. His trips to places such Dahlonega, Ga., a city of roughly 6,500, illustrated that Americans feel they are "on the wrong side of the digital divide" and lack broadband options, he said in an interview in his eighth-floor office at the commission. "They are not concerned that Internet service providers are going to block access to lawful content."

The expiring net neutrality protections, adopted at the FCC under President Barack Obama in 2015, for years prevented the likes of AT&T and Comcast from slowing Web connections, blocking access to sites and services, or charging content companies for faster delivery of streaming movies or videos. Such arrangements, known as online "fast lanes" in the eyes of critics, threatened hefty tolls that only the largest businesses could afford to pay, net neutrality advocates warned.

Beginning Monday, however, the U.S. government no longer explicitly prohibits those practices. Internet service providers are required only to publish information about how they manage their networks. Violations of their promises — or behaviors that threaten competition or consumers — now fall under the watch of the Federal Trade Commission, not the telecom-focused FCC.

When they adopted their repeal in December, Pai and his GOP allies argued that it would spare telecom giants from heavy-handed regulations that could crimp investments in broadband expansion. Democrats quickly charged that Pai had ignored roughly 22 million comments that flooded the agency as part of its official deliberations. Many of the commenters urged the FCC to preserve the government's net neutrality protections, which had treated ISPs similar to utilities.

Pai said "misinformation" was behind some of the visceral online reaction he faced. "Some of the politicians who've been grandstanding on this issue have been misinforming the public," the chairman said, pointing to Senate Democrats who tweeted for months that an end to net neutrality would cripple Web speeds.

For now, companies like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon have said they would not block or throttle Web access or charge more for faster delivery of online content.

"We're all going to wake up on Monday, and we're all going to be able to stream cool shows off Netflix or Hulu or YouTube," pledged Jonathan Spalter, the leader of USTelecom, a trade group for the telecom industry. Broadband providers, he said in an interview, had been "unfairly and inappropriately the target of this angst or fear."

Pai also stressed that the FTC — the agency now in charge of policing whether telecoms abuse their power — is "going to be a powerful tool for weeding out any anti-competitive conduct."

But some of the staunchest advocates of net neutrality protections insist the telecom industry's commitments to not block or charge more for the delivery of some content are insufficient, while the FTC lacks the expertise and authority to hold them to account.

"I don't believe them when they say they're not going to do anything and they're going to honor net neutrality," Rep. Frank Pallone, N.J., the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in an interview. "That may be true next week, but over time I suspect they will start violating."