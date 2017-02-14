Trump was told in January that Michael Flynn misled VP Pence, White House says

President Donald Trump was told in late January that his top national security aide had misled his vice president, three weeks before Trump ousted adviser Michael Flynn amid a swirling public controversy over Flynn's contacts with a Russian official, a White House spokesman said Tuesday.

Press secretary Sean Spicer said Flynn's firing on Monday was prompted by a gradual "erosion of that trust" and not any concern about the legality of the retired general's calls with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. Spicer said the president withheld judgment on Flynn until after the White House counsel's office conducted a review of the legal issues raised by the calls.

Flynn's ouster appeared to be driven more public attention and by the idea that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials than by the content of his discussions. Still, the matter deepened questions about Trump's friendly posture toward Russia.

"This was an act of trust — whether or not he misled the vice president was the issue and that was ultimately what led to the president asking for and accepting the resignation of Gen. Flynn," Spicer said.

Flynn's resignation came after reports that the Justice Department had alerted the White House weeks ago that there were contradictions between Trump officials' public accounting of the Russia contacts and what intelligence officials knew to be true based on routine recordings of communications with foreign officials who are in the U.S.

Spicer said White House counsel's office reviewed the situation after it was flagged by the Department of Justice, and along with the president, the counsel determined that it did not pose a legal problem.

The revelations were another destabilizing blow to an administration that has already suffered a major legal defeat on immigration, botched the implementation of a signature policy and stumbled through a string of embarrassing public relations missteps.

White House officials haven't said when Trump was told of the Justice Department warning or why Flynn had been allowed to stay on the job with access to a full range of intelligence materials.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a longtime Russia critic, said Congress needs to know what Flynn discussed with the ambassador and why.

"The idea that he did this on his own without any direction is a good question to ask," Graham added.

Sen. John McCain of Arizona said Flynn's resignation "is a troubling indication of the dysfunction of the current national security apparatus."

"General Flynn's resignation also raises further questions about the Trump administration's intentions toward Vladimir Putin's Russia, including statements by the president suggesting moral equivalence between the United States and Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine, annexation of Crimea, threats to our NATO allies, and attempted interference in American elections," McCain said in a statement.

Comgressional Democrats demanded the formation of an independent, bipartisan panel to examine possible links between the Trump administration and Russia, including when the president learned Flynn had discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian diplomat.

"The American people deserve to know the full extent of Russia's financial, personal and political grip on President Trump and what that means for our national security," House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

"Who knew about this and when? Did the president know and when did he know it? Did others at Trump transition team authorize conversations about sanctions?" asked Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., the No. 2 House Democrat. "After the White House was informed, who made the decision to allow Flynn to continue to serve despite the fact he misled the administration?"

Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, the top Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said the Trump administration ought to want a "public airing" of Flynn's actions and the Russian government's attempts to influence the American political system.

"The questions are so numerous and it's really hard to get past them and begin to look infrastructure or tax reform or even confirming a Supreme Court nominee," McCaskill said.

Pence and others, apparently relying on information from Flynn, had said the national security adviser did not discuss U.S. economic sanctions against Russia with the Russian envoy during the American presidential transition. Flynn later told officials the sanctions may have been discussed, the latest change in his account of his pre-inauguration discussions with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Such conversations would breach diplomatic protocol and possibly violate the Logan Act, a law aimed at keeping private citizens from conducting U.S. diplomacy. The Justice Department had warned the White House late last month that Flynn could be at risk for blackmail because of contradictions between his public depictions of the calls and what intelligence officials.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Trump made the right decision in asking Flynn to step down.

"You cannot have the national security adviser misleading the vice president and others," Ryan said.

But Ryan sidestepped questions about whether an inquiry is warranted.

"I'm not going to prejudge any of the circumstances surrounding this until we have all of the information," the Wisconsin Republican said.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah, the Republican chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said "the situation has taken care of itself" when asked by reporters if his panel would investigate Flynn's actions.

"Sounds like he did the right thing, he didn't want to be a distraction," Chaffetz said of Flynn. "And it was getting to be a distraction."

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., said his panel plans "to continue to do aggressive oversight on the committee privately. We don't do that in public."

While many Republicans maintained that no special investigation was warranted, some Republican senators are calling for a full and open investigation into Flynn’s contacts with the Russian diplomat.

“We should look into it exhaustively so that at the end of this process nobody wonders whether there was a stone left unturned, and shouldn't reach conclusions before you have the information that you need to have to make those conclusions,” Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., a member of the Senate intelligence committee and vice chairman of the Senate Republican conference, told a St. Louis radio station.

Democratic lawmakers called for Flynn to testify on the matter; House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has pushed for a 9/11-style panel to investigate Russia's role in the election.