Violent clash between officers and crowd after fatal police shooting in South Shore

A fatal shooting by Chicago police Saturday night fueled a violent clash between officers and a large crowd of onlookers who threw bottles and rocks as cops swung back with batons.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at 2098 E. 71st St., and it took police five hours to bring things under control. Some people screamed “murderers” as officers lined up against them. Some in the crowd held cameras up to take video, while others behind them threw rocks and glass bottles, some filled with urine.

As officers tried to contain the crowd, some of them dragged people to the ground or struck them with batons. Other officers held batons over their heads to ward off people yelling at them.

“You violent mother-------,” one woman in the crowd screamed.

A Sun-Times reporter said he was hit by officers who rushed a parking lot. “I have my press badge on and identified myself as a reporter, but I got shoved to the ground by two cops who smacked my phone out of my hand,” tweeted Nader Issa.

Around 10:30 p.m., chief Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said officers had “cleared the crime scene.”

“Four officers were injured from rocks and thrown bottles,” he said. “Four demonstrators were arrested.” Two squad cars sustained minor damage.

"There were glass bottles thrown...plastic water bottles. Bottles filled with urine were thrown at officers," Guglielmi said.

The shooting occurred after patrol officers on foot saw a man who was “exhibiting characteristics of an armed person,” Guglielmi said. “He looked like he may have something on him. They go to question him, and at that point a confrontation ensues and he is shot.’’

He had no details of the confrontation, but said the man suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at Jackson Park Hospital. A gun and two ammunition magazines were recovered, Guglielmi said.

Antione Howell, 42, said he worked with the man at the same barbershop for about three years, and during that time had come to admire the man's attitude. The man was supposed to attend Howell's bachelor party Saturday night. He had just given Howell a haircut in preparation for the celebration, then had headed out to buy cigarettes and change his clothes.

"He cut my hair and got killed 10 minutes later," Howell said. "I'm hurt... I gotta go on with my life, but I loved that man."

An hour and a half after he was shot, a crowd swelled to about 150 people at 71st Street and Chappel Avenue. Officers lined up to block the area off. The crowd was kept back near the parking lot of the Jeffery Plaza strip mall with a Walgreens and other businesses.

About 7:40 p.m., officers tried to move the crowd farther away by repositioning yellow police tape from one end of a squad car to the other, which angered the crowd. People began pushing and shoving, flipping off police and chanting “murderers’’ as they moved backward, some of them losing their flip-flops and keys.

At least one officer fell down. Some officers drew their batons, holding them horizontally, as they pushed. The clash grew progressively more heated, ending with officers running through the crowd, hitting some people and making arrests.

Guglielmi blamed “inaccurate information” for inciting the crowd.

“There was some inaccurate information that the individual was unarmed,” he said. “We have cops out there, community affairs officers, trying to give them as much information as we can ... There were some members of the community who were upset. This is a tragic situation where an individual lost his life.’’

Guglielmi said the initial encounter between officers and the man, and possibly the shooting, was captured by body cameras and police surveillance video.

As in routine, the officer who fired will be placed on 30-day desk duty while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates.

The incident is at the least the third time in two weeks that a Chicago police officer has shot someone.

rsobol@chicagotribune.com

ndinuzzo@chicagotribune.com

hleone@chicagotribune.com