Jeff Sessions says he'd be fair attorney general, will defy Trump if necessary

Sen. Jeff Sessions cast himself as a strong protector of law and order at his confirmation hearing Tuesday, promising that as attorney general he would crack down on illegal immigration, gun violence and the "scourge of radical Islamic terrorism."

Sessions, echoing rhetoric used on the campaign trail by President-elect Donald Trump, warned of a country struggling to combat illegal drugs flooding across the border, spikes in violent crime in American cities and low morale among police.

"These trends cannot continue. It is a fundamental civil right to be safe in your home and your community," the Alabama Republican said in laying out conservative priorities for the Justice Department at the opening of his Senate hearing.

Politics got its share of attention too, with Sessions promising to recuse himself from any investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton, because of comments he'd made during the campaign. Trump said previously that he would name a special prosecutor to look into Clinton's use of a private email server, but has since backed away. The FBI and Justice Department declined to bring charges last year.

Sessions acknowledged that his campaign-trail comments about the inquiries "could place my objectivity in question," and he said unequivocally that he would recuse himself.

"We can never have a political dispute turn into a criminal dispute," he said.

Sessions has solid support from the Senate's Republican majority, but faces a challenge persuading skeptical Democrats that he'll be fair and committed to civil rights as the country's top law enforcement official. Sen. Dianne Feinstein hinted at those concerns, saying "there is so much fear in this country" particularly among blacks.

Sessions strongly denied allegations of racial animosity that derailed his federal judicial nomination 30 years ago.

He calls the accusations "false" and part of an unfair caricature.

In 1986, he was accused of having called a black attorney "boy" and having made derogatory references to the NAACP and ACLU.

Sessions says he hopes that this week's hearing on his attorney general nomination will show "that I conducted myself honorably and properly at the time."

He says he's the same person he was, but perhaps a little wiser.

Sessions sought to confront concerns by saying he "understands the history of civil rights and the horrendous impact that relentless and systemic discrimination and the denial of voting rights has had on our African-American brothers and sisters. I have witnessed it."

"The office of the attorney general of the United States is not a political position, and anyone who holds it must have total fidelity to the laws and the Constitution of the United States," he said.

Several protesters were escorted by police from the hearing. One was an African American man who yelled, "No Trump! No KKK!" Another protester, dressed in pink, laughed loudly as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., spoke about Sessions treating all Americans equally under the law. She resisted officers as she screamed, "This man is evil."

A man dressed in a KKK-style white hood was taken out after yelling, "Jefferson Beauregard! Jefferson Beauregard! We are the South!" Beauregard is Sessions's middle name.

The protesters were quickly escorted out.

Earlier in the hearing, Sessions smiled amiably as he began his presentation, taking time to introduce his grandchildren, joking about Alabama football and making self-deprecating remarks about his strong Southern accent.

In a more serious vein, he was asked by committee chairman Chuck Grassley if he could stand up to Trump if he disagreed with the president-elect's actions. Yes, he said, adding that he would be prepared to resign if asked to do something that was "plainly unlawful."

Of Trump's proposal to ban Muslims from immigrating to the United States as a national security measure, Sessions said he thinks Trump favors stringent vetting of those coming from countries with a history of terrorism. He said he voted against a resolution that would have objected to a Muslim ban because he thought it would not allow for religion to be considered in the vetting process.

"Many people do have religious views that are inimical to the public safety of the United States," Sessions said.

Sessions also addressed issues of policing, saying that officers have come to feel "unfairly maligned and blamed for the unacceptable actions of a few of their bad actors." He cited violent-crime statistics, such as Chicago's 4,368 shooting victims in 2016 and the 11 percent increase in homicides nationwide from 2014 to 2015 - and promised that he would prioritize turning the tide.

Democrats were using part of the two days of hearings to challenge Sessions' commitment to civil rights, a chief priority of the Justice Department during the Obama administration. They were also likely to press him on his hard-line stance on immigration policy.

But Republicans have expressed strong support and are expected to secure more than enough votes needed to confirm him, including from some Democrats in conservative-leaning states.

Sessions is known as one of the most staunchly conservative members of the Senate, and has already drawn opposition from at least two Democratic colleagues, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown.

In a dramatic turn, Booker — one of three black senators — said he will testify against Sessions on Wednesday, in what his office called an unprecedented instance in which a senator has testified against a colleague seeking a Cabinet post. In a statement, Booker accused Sessions of having a "concerning" record on civil rights and criminal justice reform and called his decision "a call to conscience."

If confirmed, the four-term senator would succeed Attorney General Loretta Lynch and would be in a position to reshape Justice Department priorities in the areas of civil rights, environmental enforcement and criminal justice.

Sessions was first elected to the Senate in 1996 and before that served as state attorney general and a United States attorney. He's been a reliably conservative voice in Congress, supporting government surveillance programs, objecting to the proposed closure of the Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, detention facility and opposing a 2013 bipartisan immigration bill that included a pathway to citizenship for the estimated 11 million immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

He is trying to turn the page from a confirmation hearing in 1986, when his nomination for a federal judgeship failed amid accusations he had made racially insensitive comments as a prosecutor.