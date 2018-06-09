‘They just took them?’ Frantic parents separated from their kids fill courts on the border

The words "all rise" were still ringing in the brightly lit South Texas courtroom last week when Peter Ormsby slipped unceremoniously into his seat.

"Good morning," the 62-year-old federal magistrate said as the courtroom filled with the clanking of shackled defendants returning to their wooden benches. "We're here to take up a number of criminal cases that allege that the defendants violated the immigration laws of the United States."

Seated in front of Ormsby were 71 disheveled immigrants caught illegally crossing the Rio Grande. The number of defendants has soared amid President Donald Trump's crackdown on a new surge of border crossers. But the mass hearing was remarkable less for its size than for who it included: parents.

For the first time, federal courtrooms here and across the Southwest are being flooded with distraught mothers and fathers who have been charged with misdemeanor illegal entry and separated from their children - a shift in policy touted by the administration as a way to stop families from trying to reach the United States but decried by critics as traumatizing and inhumane. Last month a Honduran father separated from his wife and 3-year-old son killed himself in a Texas jail cell, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

In McAllen alone, 415 children had been stripped from their parents between May 21 and June 5, according to federal public defenders.

Now, on the morning of June 6, 14 more parents from Central America were facing an agonizing choice with uncertain consequences. They could plead guilty in the hope of speeding up their reunification with their children, but risk damaging their chances of receiving asylum in the United States. Or they could plead innocent and head to trial, a process that could take days or weeks and prolong their separation from their kids.

Seven miles from Mexico and surrounded by brushlands that are home to the border's busiest smuggling routes, the Bentsen Tower federal courthouse has become one of the anguished epicenters of family separation.

On Wednesday morning, the evidence of that was the tears on the parents' faces. Many clutched fliers with a phone number they could call to try to get their kids back from the increasingly crowded federal shelters where they are being housed.

As Allison Moody, a special assistant U.S. attorney, read the charges against the immigrants, they stood, one by one, in front of the magistrate to plead.

"Culpable," they said, again and again, using the Spanish word for guilty. By 10:30, the count was 56 culpables and running.

But when it came time for number 57, Diego Nicolas-Gaspar hesitated.

The Guatemalan fleeing violence and poverty had rafted across the Rio Grande a day earlier with his son, only to have the 11-year-old taken from him by Border Patrol agents. Now he feared that if he pleaded guilty, he'd be deported without the boy.

"No culpable," he said uncertainly.

As Ormsby began to set a trial date for the following week, the immigrant's attorney interjected.

"Your honor, he's been separated from his son," said assistant federal public defender Azalea Aleman-Bendiks. "We would prefer to have him not continued in custody because he is traveling with his 11-year-old son. He's been separated from him and if he doesn't get back today, the chances of him being reunited with him go down."

As she consulted with Nicolas-Gaspar, dressed in the same dirt-caked tennis shoes and mud-stained shirt in which he'd been detained, the immigrant in his late 20s began to sob. She told him the best chance he had of seeing his son soon was to plead guilty.

"Culpable," he told the judge when court resumed minutes later. "Culpable. Culpable."

When it was time for sentencing, Aleman-Bendiks made a point of telling the stories of the 14 defendants who had been separated from their children.

"This is a tragedy that's happening right in front of this court," she told Ormsby.

Ormsby, who has sentenced thousands of migrants for illegally crossing the border during his two decades as a magistrate,politely thanked her for the "impassioned" statement. Then he turned to the parents.

"I trust and hope that you will be reunited with your family members," he told them. "But I also hope you understand that the reason there was a separation is that you violated the laws here of the United States."

By day's end, he would sentence more than 100 people, including 28 parents. Most would receive the lightest punishment possible - time served - before they were handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The frenzied pace of the proceedings was no accident. As Moody emerged from court in the afternoon, she and a colleague exchanged a high-five.

"I said I'd get done by 3:20," the prosecutor said, checking the time to see she was only nine minutes behind schedule.

- - -

Aleman-Bendiks had arrived at the tall, dark glass courthouse shortly after dawn that morning. After preparing for an hour in an office decorated with her diplomas from Rice University and Harvard Law, the 52-year-old federal public defender headed upstairs to the courtroom, where the air smelled like sweat and the 71 immigrants were already seated. She was representing all of them.

"How many of you were traveling with children?" she asked in Spanish. More than a dozen hands shot up.

"How did they separate you?" she said to a Guatemalan woman whose 8-year-old daughter was taken away.

"How long since you saw her?" she asked a Honduran separated from her 6-year-old girl.

"They just took them?" she said to a Salvadoran whose two daughters were gone.

This is what Trump's zero-tolerance policy looked like to Aleman-Bendiks and scores of other federal public defenders along the border.

Administration officials had been discussing the idea of separating parents and children for more than a year when Attorney General Jeff Sessions made it official.

"If you're smuggling a child, then we're going to prosecute you, and that child will be separated from you," he warned on May 7. "If you don't want your child to be separated, then don't bring him across the border illegally."

Moody declined to discuss her work prosecuting parents for illegal entry in McAllen. A spokeswoman for the Justice Department's Southern District of Texas said her office could not say how many parents had been separated from their children because of the zero-tolerance policy.